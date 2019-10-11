Some time ago, Bob Wallace first went to Greece, where time is in a class of its own.

Once upon a time, we visited Greece with a 2-year-old and a now-classic orange and cream Volkswagen Kombi Camper with a pop-top.

Hired in Amsterdam, the Kombi was to clock up more than 10,000km in our hands and when we reached Greece after working our way through from then Soviet-controlled Hungary and Yugoslavia we decided our young daughter needed a break from travel. Thus followed a wonderful, restful few days in northern Greece at an idyllic Platamon beachside camp in the central

