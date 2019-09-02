Deal of the week: Wild Borneo

The Year End Sales draw in thousands of visitors to Malaysia but seeing the exotic wildlife of Borneo is probably a far more memorable experience than bagging a bargain in the stores. A five-night private tour of the wilds of Borneo is followed by two nights in Kuala Lumpur where you can do all your Christmas gift shopping. Priced from $2299pp, twin-share, return airfares are included with seven nights' accommodation, daily breakfasts, all entrance fees and most of your meals in Borneo.

Contact: Our Asia, 0800 802 742 or ourasia.co.nz/malaysia



Dream journey

Luxuriate aboard cruise-liner Explorer Dream over 14 nights as she sails you from Sydney to Singapore. Priced from $2235, you'll take in the sights of Gladstone, Cairns, Darwin, Bali and Singapore while staying in an Interior Stateroom. Main meals and entertainment on board are included and you can save up to 50 per cent on this package. Book by October 31. This cruise departs from Sydney on March 1.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 808 040 or helloworld.co.nz



African adventure

A six-day, five-night tour in South Africa takes you along the roads less travelled in the Cape Winelands region, through Klein Karoo and over the Outeniqua Mountain Pass before descending to the lush Garden Route coastline. Priced from $1845pp, twin-share, daily breakfasts, two lunches and three dinners are part of this package, along with porterage, transport and selected sightseeing fees. Flights from New Zealand are additional. There are selected Thursday departures. Book by the end of this year. Travel by the end of next year.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz



Turkish trail

A 15-day Treasures of Turkey small-group trip during March next year is priced from $2259pp, twin-share, but must be booked by the end of this month (September 30). Accommodation throughout the journey, breakfasts each day, all transport and the fees for activities and entrance fees are included. Departure is from Istanbul and the itinerary includes Canakkale, Selcuk, Pamukkale, Kas, Antalya, Konya and Cappadocia before returning to Istanbul. Travel between March 8 and 29. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz



The grand tour

Enjoy a scenic walk along the banks of the River Danube in Budapest. Europe's second-longest river is a picturesque and frequent feature on a nine-day Highlights of Central Europe tour, priced from $2770pp, twin share. This package includes eight nights' accommodation and daily breakfasts, two dinners, transport and fees for activities and attractions. Departure is from Prague and you'll travel to Cesky Krumlov and Vienna, before finishing in Budapest. Book by the end of this month (September 30) and depart on selected dates between February 17 and August 10. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz

Flight deals

International deals

A week in Bali for $560

