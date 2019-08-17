In the 1970s and 80s, California surfer and writer Kevin Naughton and photographer Craig Peterson traveled the globe "Endless Summer"-style searching for perfect waves.

When they arrived in Ireland, with its friendly locals and powerful, mostly empty waves, amid a landscape of stone walls and ruins, Naughton recalled, "there was a sense of disbelief," an improbable feeling that perhaps of all places, on the often frigid island in the North Atlantic they had found what they were looking for.

"I've had more great solo days in Ireland than anywhere else," Naughton said when I called him to research an Irish

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.