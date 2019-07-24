Footage shows passengers yelling in shock and children crying as a woman smashes a laptop into her husband.

The incident reportedly occurred on an American Airlines flight waiting to depart from Miami International Airport on Sunday.

Video of the attack has since gone viral and was seemingly sparked by an argument over her drinking - or his fidelity.

The woman accused the man of "looking at another woman", adding "I wear the f***ing nuts".

The shocking altercation occurred while the flight was waiting to depart for Los Angeles.

During the racial slur laden tirade, one of the stewardesses reminds her that children are on the plane. The woman snaps back,"Yeah I know, I f***ing consoled the f***ing child."

A passenger can be heard saying, "Just take her off the plane!"

The couple is mostly obscured in the footage and at one point, it sounds like she slaps the man. At this point, the flight crew wipe the smiles off their faces and attempt to separate the couple and remove them both from the plane.

Another passenger's video shows the slap.

Ya I was 2 seats away gotta a couple different video angles pretty crazy huh ???

Captain- Mam your gonna be charged with ASSAULT

Hulk Vita - Fine whatever ! pic.twitter.com/Wa3mgvJ8zK — Jeramie Ruell (@JeramieRuell) July 24, 2019

The woman then grabs a laptop and strikes her husband, making a sickening crack as passengers scream.

In a statement to Fox News, the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed they had responded to reports of a verbal dispute on an American Airlines flight to Miami. According to them, the couple's dispute was sparked over the woman's drinking.

The police department also confirmed that a flight attendant and another passenger were also struck by the laptop after it bounced off the man's back. The woman was escorted off the plane, where she proceeded to "walk away in an unknown direction".

Authorities could not locate or contact the woman, and the primary victim reportedly "refused to write a statement".

The flight attendant and second passenger who were struck had already left on their scheduled flight, while the woman's husband eventually left on a later flight.

It's unclear what happened to the woman.