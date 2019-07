A man has shared the extensive rules for his AirBnb to the delight of the internet.

Ian Hickton rented a London Airbnb in early July and in the home was a lengthy explainer on bathroom etiquette.

An arrow suggests there were more rules for other areas.

Actual house rules from the Airbnb I stayed at last night. Is this where @LeagueOfGentlem got the inspiration for Harvey and Val? pic.twitter.com/lo9rZgS3Lv — Ian Hickton (@ianhickton) July 13, 2019

Here's a closer look at that.

Advertisement

This reminds me of the excessive signs at the Olympic Pools in Auckland. Photo / Twitter Ian Hickton

Twitter users weren't feeling the hospitality.

Translation: I'm too cheap to hire a cleaning service and the only sign of your passage I want to see is in the form of dollars. — ChubbyThor (@Tookie24214764) July 18, 2019

"do not leave any traces of your passage" how sinister is that?! — Beth #FBPE (@PuertoPessimist) July 17, 2019

Who in the nine hells uses a toilet brush to clean any part of the seat? — Tyler @ not home (@theRx_) July 18, 2019

It would seem my mother is running an Airbnb. Those were the rules I had to live by as a child. Rebellion for me is not cleaning the door after a shower. — OfTheNightSide (@OfTheNightSide1) July 18, 2019

On Twitter, Mr Hickton revealed there were indeed many more rules for the house, though he did not share specifics.