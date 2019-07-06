Adele Thurlow gets a welcome winter dose of arts and artisans in Nelson Tasman.

Arriving at bespoke new Pic's Peanut Butter factory early on a Monday morning, I find the global marketing manager of one of Nelson's biggest success stories vacuuming the entrance in leopard-print killer heels. In hindsight, it's a rather accurate representation of the company culture – cheeky, daring, but enthusiastic and roll-your-sleeves-up unpretentious.

It's a far cry from Pic's beginnings a mere 12 years ago when, in his first year, Pic Picot produced 400 jars in his garage using a benchtop grinder and a concrete mixer so

