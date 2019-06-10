Deal of the week: Supreme relaxation for two

Seven pools, an award-winning spa, a dedicated adults-only haven and two popular restaurants assure guests of a supremely relaxing holiday escape at the Hilton Fiji Beach Resort and Spa. Located just off the mainland on Denarau Island, your beachfront room comes with complimentary Wi-Fi and a FJ$300 resort credit. Priced from $1999, two people can stay for five nights. Travel by March 31, 2020, although there are certain dates when high-season rates or blocked-out periods apply.

Airfares from New Zealand to Nadi, Fiji are additional.



Contact: TRAVLR, 0800 006 166 or travlr.com



Cruise Belgium and the Netherlands

A Tulips and Windmills round trip from Amsterdam is the perfect option for those who preferto cruise calm, inland waters. A twin-share Petite Suite for the seven-night trip aboard Crystal Bach comes complete with a Panoramic Balcony. Priced from $7899pp, the itinerary includes Hoorn, Kinderdijk, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Ghent and Middelberg. Aboard your cruise vessel, all beverages are unlimited; the Wi-Fi is complimentary; all gratuities are included; there is room service, fine dining and onboard entertainment. Each stateroom receives a US$400 shipboard credit. Book by June 29. The departure is April 16 from Amsterdam.



Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 808 040 or helloworld.co.nz



Best of the West

Explore the diverse scenery of Monument Valley, then get amid the bright lights and fast-city vibe of Las Vegas on a premium escorted tour of America's West. A seven-day Enchanting Canyon lands holiday includes stylish and centrally-located accommodations. Priced from $3398 each for travel booked by December 18, departures are on set dates in 2020.



Contact: your own travel agent or Insight Vacations, 0800 568 769 or insightvacations.com



Extreme driving experience

More than 40ha of snowy tussock country will be transformed this month into a high-horsepower, tyresliding racetrack especially for a fleet of BMW X and M Range vehicles. The BMW Alpine Experience is held at the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds on Mt Pisa, 1500m above sea level, between Queenstown and Wanaka and is open to everyone. Pay $3500 and you'll get a full driving experience, two nights at the luxurious Millbrook Resort in Arrow town, food and drinks and local transfers. A helicopter ride from Queenstown to the driving event will zip you over snow-capped mountain peaks, glaciers, waterfalls, ski resorts and vineyards. This high adrenaline winter event is on from June 27 to July 5.

Contact: BMW Alpine Experience, bmwalpineexperience.co.nz



Get set to love that match

Get yourself courtside this coming summer at the Australian Open — held in Melbourne every January.

This is one of the world's four Grand Slam tennis events; preceding the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. Three nights at the City Tempo Hotel and a ticket to the Upper Rod Laver Day on January 20 are priced from $369 each, double-share. Flights from New Zealand can also be arranged. There are options to upgrade and extend this package. Travel between January 19 and 22.

Book by December 12.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132 or helloworld.co.nz



