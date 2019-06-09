A 30-year-old passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit to New Orleans got himself banned for life after deciding to take an ill-advised smoke break in the plane's bathroom, reports CNN.

A flight attendant on Flight NK 985 saw the young man take a drag from an e-cigarette and exhale into a motion-sickness bag and told him off, said spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde.

According to the Police report, the Florida man then got up and headed for the restroom. Soon after, the plane's smoke alarm went off.

NOLA reported the sheriff's office said the plane's pilot descended 35,000 feet to turn off the smoke alarm.

When a police officer met the plane at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, the unidentified passenger denied smoking and claimed he didn't know smoking was prohibited on flights.

The passenger was not charged but the police report said the company banned him for life.

Another passenger claims the young man was also drinking from his own supply of alcohol, also a no-no.

Spirit Airlines has not responded to a request for comment.