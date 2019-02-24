This year's Oscar-nominated films take us on a journey around the world, from Harlem to Croatia, Mexico City and London. Here's our travel guide to the star destinations of the 2019 Oscars.

A Star is Born – Coachella Valley, Palm Springs, Los Angeles

Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role – Lady Gaga, Best Actor in a Leading Role – Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's epic sobfest A Star Is Born showcases California's Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley – particularly in its intense concert performance scenes. The film's first shoot took place at one rather well-known venue, the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, best known as the venue that hosts the famous Coachella Festival – a favourite of celebrities and those who love to don flower crowns. With help from Lady Gaga's headline spot at Coachella, scenes for A Star is Born were filmed in between the festival's two weekends in April 2017.

Palm Springs, California. Photo / Getty Images

Other concert scenes feature a number of iconic LA venues, including the Greek Theatre, where Jackson first takes Ally on stage, and the intimate Regent Theatre. And the drag club where the couple first meets is actually The Virgil on Santa Monica Boulevard – but it's more known for comedy nights.

The Favourite – Hatfield House

Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role – Olivia Colman

The Favourite was filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire, England. Photo / Supplied

Set in 18th century England, The Favourite tells the story of Queen Anne (played by Olivia Colman) who finds herself in a love triangle with her friend Sarah (Rachel Weisz) and a servant (Emma Stone).

While the historical accuracy of these events has been hotly debated, the movie was filmed in a real historic country house in Hertfordshire, England. Hatfield House's long corridors and staircases have been a favourite of film-makers for good reason – and you can visit them yourself.

Hatfield House in Hertfordshire is a favourite for filmmakers. Photo / Getty Images

The house offers tours, garden and woodland walks and also hosts a number of special events – including a "Murder in Hollywood" murder mystery dining experience.

Black Panther – Atlanta, Iguazu Waterfalls, Argentina

Best Picture

Black Panther's waterfall scenes were filmed at the Iguazu Falls in Argentina. Photo / Supplied

Many would love to visit Wakanda – at the height of the film's popularity, people were actually searching booking sites for flights to the fictional African nation. Even Atlanta Airport got in on it, tweeting out an image of a boarding gate screen displaying flight information for Wakanda.

But the southern US city of Atlanta is a good start for Black Panther fans wanting to pay homage – most of it was filmed here. The battle between T'Challa and Erik Killmonger may appear to take place on an epic African landscape, but it was actually filmed at Bouckaert Farm – an urban farm that sits on the Chattahoochee River. Atlanta also stood in for scenes set in South Korea and New York. Atlanta Movie Tours takes visitors to some of the locations from Black Panther on its tours.

Argentina's Iguazu Falls. Photo / Getty Images

However, to visit the locations from some of the most stunning scenes of Black Panther you'll need to go further abroad – Argentina's Iguazu Falls also plays a big part in the film. With 275 waterfalls over 3km, it's truly a sight to behold.

Green Book – Louisiana

Best Picture, Best Actor in a leading role - Viggo Mortensen

Mahershala Ali, left, and Viggo Mortensen in "Green Book." Photo / Patti Perret, Universal Pictures

Green Book

is actually based on a travel guide. First published in 1936,

The Negro Motorist Green Book

helped black travellers in the Jim Crow era by providing a list of "safe" hotels and motels around the US, where they wouldn't be harassed or discriminated against.

As it's a road movie, it's set in a variety of locations, from New York to Pennsylvania to Memphis and New Orleans. However, the cast didn't actually hit the road that much in the end – all of it was shot in Louisiana, according to director Peter Farrelly. Locations you can visit include the International House Hotel, the Clover Grill diner in the French Quarter and the W.P. Brown House.

A lot of Green Book was filmed in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Photo / Getty Images

For those wanting to make their own road trip though America's romantic and revolutionary roadways, DC-based historian Jennifer Reut has put together a blog Mapping the Green Book.

She's travelled the country, creating a log of those most iconic hotels and motels at the front of America's battle for civil rights – many of which you can still stay in today.

Roma – Mexico City

Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Foreign Language Film

Alfonso Cuaron's Roma is set in the Colonia Roma neighbourhood of Mexico City. Photo / Supplied

Alfonso Cuaron's newest film, Roma has been lauded by critics for its strong sense of place. In this case, the place is Mexico City in the early 1970s and the film tells the story of an indigenous live-in maid working for a middle class family. A sprawling and vibrant destination, Mexico City is home to beautiful architecture and colourful murals, bustling markets and an incredible culinary scene.

Roma is set in the Colonia Roma neighbourhood of Mexico City and the house in the film is located on 22 Tepeji St – directly across the street from where Cuaron grew up, at number 21. A plaque at the house commemorates it as a filming location. Ribera de San Cosme Avenue and Lauro Aguirre St also feature in the film, where student protesters were killed during the Corpus Christi massacre.

If Beale Street Could Talk – Memphis

Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Regina King

If Beale Street Could Talk is set in 1970s Harlem. Photo / Annapurna Pictures

Barry Jenkins' first film since 2016 Oscar-winning Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk is set in Harlem in 1974. An adaptation of the novel by James Baldwin, it tells the story of a single mother of six who falls in love with a garbage man, played by James Earl Jones.

This setting actually made location shooting quite challenging for the film-makers. As the New York neighbourhood that was once the centre of the city's African-American community is increasingly gentrified, production designer Mark Friedberg had to search out those "few blocks in Harlem that still looked like Harlem," according to the New York Post. Eventually he discovered the perfect battered old brownstone on 52 Edgecombe Ave, which a developer had just purchased to flip – they convinced the developer to pause the flip so they could film and the family's apartment was found.

Brownstone buildings in Harlem, New York. Photo / Getty Images

While most of the film takes place in the family's home, some other famous Harlem landmarks also make an appearance, including Showman's Jazz Club. Harlem Heritage Tours offer walks around the neighbourhood that explore its rich history.

Bohemian Rhapsody – London, England

Best Picture, Best Actor - Rami Malek

Rami Malek as the rock icon Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Photo / Supplied

The biopic, following the electrifying rise of Freddie Mercury and Queen, is set in London, New York, and Amsterdam but it turns out that almost all of it was filmed in the UK.

While you'd need a time machine to experience the old Wembley Stadium, you can visit Bovington Airfield in Hertfordshire, which was used to recreate the iconic venue for the movie. The hustle and bustle of London features heavily in the film, with plenty of locations you can visit. The college Mercury attended, Ealing Art College, is set in Bromley's Old Town Hall.

The walls of Freddie Mercury's former home, Garden Lodge in Kensington, London. Photo / Flickr, Thirty Seven 401

Queen fans visiting London will also want to take a pilgrimage to Mercury's former house, which sits on a quiet residential street in Kensington. Garden Lodge Mansion is a testament to the secluded and private home life Mercury preferred, with high stone walls that hide the house and garden. His ashes were interred at a secret location, so fans gather here to pay tribute and the stone walls have been covered with letters and memorabilia by them.

Cold War – Poland, Croatia

Best Directing, Best Foreign Film

Cold War moves from Poland to East Berlin, Paris and Yugoslavia. Photo / Supplied

A love letter to his parents, Paweł Pawlikowski's Cold War tells the story of star-crossed lovers under communism in iron curtain Europe. Starting in rural Poland in 1949, the film follows the couple, who perform folk music together, to the streets of East Berlin to Paris and Yugoslavia over 15 years.

Split in Croatia was used as a stand-in for Yugoslavia in the film Cold War. Photo / Getty Images

With the film structured like a road movie, Pawlikowski told Vulture the production team felt more like a "travelling circus", as they shot in "every corner of Poland" while doing only four days of exteriors in Paris as it was so expensive. One of the star locations of the film is Split, on the beautiful Croatian Coast, which is used as a stand-in for Yugoslavia. While the movie is filmed in black and white, this location is all colour.