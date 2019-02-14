From its first commercial flight in 2007, Airbus's A380 Superjumbo took aviation glamour to new heights.

However this week the aircraft manufacturer announced it would be grounding all A380 production.

The news came after just 12 years of service when Emirates, one of Airbus's biggest customers, cut an order for a380s.

Emirates keeps its planes in service for around 12 years, though Doric a company that leases the aircraft sees "no reason these planes shouldn't last 25 years," which is similar to other widebody aircraft.

Airbus' massive A380 earned a suitibley large fan-base among aviation enthusiasts. Photo / Steve Parso, Getty Images

This means that after the last planes roll off the production line in 2021 there will be plenty more years left to experience the largest commercial aircraft ever built. This is some small consolation for aviation fanatics and fans of the aircraft, of which there are many.

Last year the airline launched an Iflya380 app for its 10,000-strong fanbase, allowing them to view and book seats exclusively on routes using the aircraft.

In the past decade the aircraft has made its mark on long-haul travel.

Into the top tier of the two deck jumbo the a380 was famous for fitting luxury features such as first-class showers, bedroom capsules and even flying bars.

Emirates' flying bar aboard the a380 business class cabin. Photo / Rolf Schulten, Getty Images

Height of comfort: A Singapore Airlines stewardess straightens one of two double beds aboard an Airbus A380. Photo / Getty images

It has been pictured scudding over the skies in formation with the Red Arrows display team and even rolling a wing past the Pyramids in Egypt.

Here's some of the story behind this remarkable if short-lived aircraft.

Blueprints for the superjumbo began over three decades ago in 1988, when Airbus floated the idea of a 500 seater airliner.

The plan was to go head to head with Boeing's 747, the original 'Jumbo jet'.

It was an idea that got off the ground in 1994 as a giant prototype double decker named the A3XX.

$13 billion and six years later, this gave birth to the A380 project.

Big reveal: The world's first glimpse of the A380 at the final-assembly plant in Toulouse, 2004. Photo / Getty Images

In a pan-European project parts of the aircraft were made across the continent. Wings came from the UK from factories in Wales, the front fuselage was built in France, with the rest of the operation spread through Germany and Spain.

Fuselage from an A380 plane arrives near Toulouse on a barge. Photo / Steve Parsons, PA

The result was both a production chain that had to somehow bring massive aircraft sections for final assembly in Toulouse and an aircraft that was more than a match for the ageing 747.

Peak a380: The Superjumbo visits Egypt for the first time in 2010, attending the AVEX airshow. Photo / Airbus

On this titan of the air you could find anywhere between 853 and 544 passengers.

Singapore Airlines was the first customer to receive on the brand new Jumbos in 2007, flying the inaugural service from Singapore to Sydney in October.

Airbus would go on to deliver aircraft to 14 different airlines.

A380-800: Emirates are the largest customer for Airbus's superjumbo. Photo / Getty Images

First class: The a380 was retrofitted with remarkable features such as the flying shower suite aboard the Emirates airline, first class. Photo / Getty Images

This flying fortress for business executives was sadly outdone by a move towards smaller more efficient aircraft. When Emirates announced it would cut its order of superjumbos from 162 to 123.

Instead, the Emirati airline is focusing on buying smaller A330-900 and A350-900, with orders for 40 and 30 aircraft receptively.

Fly by: Red Arrow display team in formation with the Airbus A380. Photo /Tim Ockenden, PA

"As a result of this decision we have no substantial A380 backlog and hence no basis to sustain production, despite all our sales efforts with other airlines in recent years," Airbus chief executive Tom Enderss said, announcing the end of production.

"This leads to the end of A380 deliveries in 2021. The consequences of this decision are largely embedded in our 2018 full-year results."

The announcement by Airbus is seen as a jumbo victory for Boeing's jumbo jet.

Boeing's 747 celebrated 50 years in the air in 2018. As the main competition and inspiration behind the Airbus giant, Boeing's original jumbo has outlived the a380.

The latest iteration of the American jet the 747-8 has continued to take orders with orders for 154 of the aircraft since 2005.

A380 At a glance

Length, nose to tail: 72.72m

Cabin length: 49.80m

Wing span: 79.75m

Height: 24.09m

Typical seating: 544 (4-class)

Max seating: 853

Range: 15,200km

Max fuel capacity: 320,000 litres