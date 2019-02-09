Keep the summer feeling alive with a visit to one of the world's best beach clubs, writes Eli Orzessek.

La Brisa

Bali

This stunning spot in Canggu is nestled on the foreshore of Echo Beach — one of Bali's most famous sandy strips.

La Brisa

was built using reclaimed wood from more than 500 old fishing boats, hand-decorated for a unique look. If you're a seafood lover, you'll be in heaven here — the menu is devoted to serving local, sustainable produce at an affordable price and all the fish served at La Brisa is caught locally. Settle in and enjoy the island life with a cocktail from the innovative drinks list — all are unique to the club.

Nammos

Mykonos, Greece

For a taste of true luxury, head to this gorgeous Greek beach club — it's a favourite with celebrities and socialites, with Mariah Carey and Leonardo di Caprio among the frequent visitors. They say there's a Greek island for every taste, but Mykonos definitely has a reputation as a haven for party animals. Its latest addition is a complex of four private cabanas, for those who want to unwind in privacy. For around $6800 a day, you'll get your own butler, a seven-course menu for six people and a private hot tub. nammos.gr

Rock Pool, W Goa

India

A haven for Bollywood stars, Rock Pool overlooks Vagator Beach in Goa, India's party capital. Set high on a cliff and carved into a hill, the amphitheatre-style beach club has a resident DJ playing tunes all day — but it really comes to life when the sun sets. It also hosts a roster of international and Indian guest DJs to keep the mix fresh. The restaurant offers inventive Indian cuisine, with private dining spots. Savour the sunset as you anticipate a night of dancing. rockpoolwgoa.com

Shipwreck Hut

Rarotonga, Cook Islands

Relax on a hammock while sipping on a famous "jam jar" cocktail at this Cook Islands bar, located right on the sand at Aro'a Beachside Inn. It's the perfect location to enjoy Rarotonga's incredible sunsets. The "KatiKati" style barbecue meals, served twice a week, are a favourite, offering small portions of many different flavours. The food is accompanied by live music that's just as tasty. Rudy Aquino, who once played for JFK in the White House, plays the classics on ukulele every Thursday night, Garth Young takes to the piano on Tuesdays and Saturday night features Jake Numunga on ukulele.

Moseley Beach Club

Adelaide, South Australia

Australia has an abundance of great beaches but, surprisingly, not many beach clubs. Last year, that finally changed with the launch of Moseley Beach Club, right on the sands of the beautiful Glenelg beach in Adelaide. Open seasonally — this summer it closes on March 17 — the club is open seven days a week until late, and is just a tram ride from the city centre. There are 10 day beds (for up to six people) and 40 single sun lounges available for hire — both options include full service and the hire fee is redeemable against food and drinks. With live music every week night, and DJs at the weekend, this is definitely the place to be this summer. And hopefully sets the trend for the rest of Australia.

themoseley.com.au

Baba Beach Club

Phuket, Thailand

Baba Beach Club, Phuket. Photo / Supplied

This new venue on Phuket is just 20 minutes from the airport, so you can get your party on at the pristine Natai Beach almost as soon as you arrive. It's billed as a music-lover's paradise, with a Funktion-One sound system dubbed the best in Asia. If you're looking for a chilled-out escape, this might not be the place for you — the owners decided Thailand had enough of those already, so decided to go for a more upbeat theme. Every weekend features a rotating roster of local DJs, with open-air pool parties every Saturday. Whether you stay at the resort or go for a day pass, you're bound to have a memorable time here.

bababeachclub.com/phuket

Uxua Praia

Bahia, Brazil

With drinks served from an antique wooden fishing boat topped with a thatch roof, Uxua Praia is a laid-back bar on Barra do Rio Trancoso, one of Brazil's most beautiful beaches. Attracting a music-loving and athletic crowd, it's a great spot for surfing, kayaking, beach volleyball — and most importantly, chilling on the beach with a tropical cocktail. With deep cushioned sofas and flat-roofed pergolas, you'll find endless opportunities to relax — after a capoeira lesson, of course.

Malamala

Fiji

Malamala, Fiji. Photo / Supplied

The world's first beach club located on its own island, Malamala is just a 25-minute boat ride from Port Denarau. Purchase a day pass and you're all set to relax and gaze out across the Mamanucas from the infinity pool. Cabanas are dotted around the island — available to be rented for the day — and they even come with a phone, so you can call for food and drinks to be brought over. There's great snorkelling to be had among coral with reef fish darting around, as well as a real sense of being on a perfect tropical island.

Cove Beach

Dubai

Cove Beach, Dubai. Photo / Supplied

With soft white sand and views of the famous Burj al Arab, Cove Beach is the perfect place to relax, refresh and renew on a Dubai stopover. Unwind under Arabian sunshine and let the staff take care of your every need, right from your daybed or sofa. As for drinks, the Rose Bar is well-stocked with a full range of wines from the award-winning Chateau Barbeiranne in Southern France — and they also offer a signature rose exclusive to the club. Alternatively, the Sea Lounge offers delectable cocktails, as well as a huge range of Shisha flavours to puff on.

Badeschiff

Berlin, Germany

Badeschiff beach club, on the river Spree in Berlin. Photo / Markus Nass

You don't necessarily need the ocean for a beach club — during the warmer months in Berlin, the urban river Spree is transformed into a summer resort. A wooden footbridge with hammocks connects to a floating barge containing a pool, ideal for a refreshing dip during the hot European summer. On the river banks, guests can play beach volleyball or bask in the sun on the sand. The bar offers cocktails and barbecues, also hosting regular beach parties and weekly open-air concerts. You'll hardly believe you're in a land-locked city.