Sophie Ryan flies aboard Garuda Airlines flight GA714, from Bali to Sydney.

Plane:

Airbus A330-343.

Seat: 32K.

How full: Very full.

Time: Left Bali at 11.45pm and landed in Sydney

at 7am.

Food and drink: A light supper snack and breakfast was provided. I didn't eat the food because I was trying to sleep, but fellow passengers said it was very tasty.

Entertainment: Big selection of movies and TV shows on offer, but I didn't watch anything.

Service: Very polite and nice staff who did their best to make sure everyone got some good rest on the flight.

Fellow passengers: Holidaymakers heading home from Bali with the typical sunburns and hangovers. Everyone was keen to try to get some shut eye on the overnight flight back to Sydney, with many heading straight from the airport to the office.

When a group of 20-something-year-olds started shouting across aisles at their mates, about five or six passengers quickly shut down their antics.

Airport experience: Denpasar Airport has a very efficient Customs and security screening process with a great selection of eateries and shopping destinations on airside.

Unfortunately gates were changed frequently so announcements on the loud-speakers felt constant.

Would I fly it again? It's a great option if you're keen to cram in another day of activities in Bali before heading home, but I was very grateful I wasn't heading straight from the overnight flight into work, because I didn't manage to get much rest. I was originally booked on a direct flight on Air New Zealand, as were a group of other Kiwis on board, but when the Air New Zealand flight was cancelled because of engineering problems with one of their Dreamliner planes I was rebooked on this flight.