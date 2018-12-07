Germany's popular Christmas markets are back in business, and the Gluehwein is flowing in Heidelberg's old town — under the city's landmark castle.

A nativity play at the traditional Christmas market in Heidelberg, Germany. Photo / AP

Spread across several city squares, Heidelberg's Christmas market offers some 140 stalls along with an ice rink and a carrousel for children. The market is open well into the evening through December 22.

Ice skating at the traditional Christmas market in Heidelberg, Germany. Photo / AP

Christmas markets large and small are a feature of most German cities during Advent.

Santa Claus waiting for customers to be photographed with. Photo / AP

Heidelberg's is one of the most picturesque, with the illuminated castle presiding over the festivities.

Gingerbread hearts. Photo / AP

Traditional offerings include gingerbread hearts, often emblazoned with Christmas messages.

