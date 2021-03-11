New Zealand's best helicopter tours for less and top travel deals

Get a bird's eye view of Aoraki Mt Cook. Photo / File

Glacial beauty from above

Take 15 per cent off two popular tours, thanks to Southern Lakes Helicopters and Heliworks Mt Cook. Get a bird's eye view of Aoraki Mt Cook and the Fox and Franz Josef Glaciers, with a landing on Tasman Glacier, on Heliworks' signature trip. Or, enjoy Southern Lakes Helicopters most popular scenic flight, which takes you into Fiordland National Park's Dusky Sound. Mention KIWITRAVEL when booking to receive the discount.

Contact: For Heliworks Mt Cook call (03) 435 1460, email

Romance in Martinborough

Book a romantic two-night, midweek stay in a Garden Suite or Heritage Suite at The Martinborough Hotel, and receive a complimentary bottle of local wine and a two-course dinner for two. Priced at $639, this excludes Fridays and Saturdays and is available until the end of March.

Contact: Ph (06) 306 9350, email

Fashion forward

Dunedin's distinctive fashion is being exhibited at the Otago Museum from March 27. Entry to Fashion Fwd >> Disruption through Design is free. The event celebrates icons in New Zealand fashion, new global players, the iD Fashion Awards and the textile collection of Otago Museum. The exhibition is on until October 17, daily from 10am-5pm.

Contact: Otago Museum, 419 Great King St, Dunedin, (03) 474 7474, email mail@otagomuseum.nz or otagomuseum.nz



Five-star luxury astronomy retreat

The dark sky over Twizel in the Mackenzie Country is the place to capture spectacular images. A two-night Stargazing and Astrophotography Winter Retreat, valid from June 1 to August 30, includes accommodation in a luxurious Moraine Villa, which overlooks the Ben Ohau Range. Two nights for two in a one-bedroom villa is $2490, or two nights for four in a two-bedroom villa is $4390.

Contact: Mt. Cook Lakeside Retreat, Twizel, 027 4370 820, email reservations@mtcookretreat.nz or mtcookretreat.nz/stargazing

Wild women's weekend in Blenheim

Join a five-day Awatere Tussock Track hike through the backcountry of Blenheim with Sidetrack Women, which designs and guides tours for women. The next departure, priced at $1355pp, is on March 16 — mention this article and get a 10 per cent discount. The three-day trek is followed by a night in Kaikōura where you can explore the Kaikōura Peninsula Walkway or take a twilight kayak tour. Tour limited to eight women.

Contact: Angelika at Sidetrack Women, 020 4079 2839, email women@sidetracks.co.nz or sidetrackswomen.co.nz



