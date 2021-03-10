Review: Hotel DeBrett, Auckland

The reception at Auckland's Hotel DeBrett is warm, artsy and inviting. Photo / Supplied

Juliette Sivertsen recommends a post-lockdown city staycation at this famous central Auckland hotel.

Location: Corner of High St and Shortland St, about a five-minute walk from the Britomart Train Station. Queen St is just a stone's throw away, and the area is abundant in high-end and boutique shopping and eateries.

Style: Boutique luxury

Perfect for: A central city break, or cosy date-night staycation.

First impressions: The Hotel DeBrett building was originally built in 1841, and despite two fires and two rebuilds, its iconic facade remains much the same. The foyer is cosy and intimate, with a grand wooden staircase leading up to the first and second floors. The custom-made striped carpet will be etched into your mind forever; it's a unique part of the decor throughout the hotel and the hotel branding, with its stripes of burgundy, black, blue and yellow.

The interior of the lift is like a kaleidoscope of tiny mirror tiles and brass fittings, making for a heady but fun experience. As you walk down the narrow hallway to the suites, the striped carpet and tubular lighting outside each room door feels a bit like you're wandering through a sensory maze.

The Deluxe Suite at Hotel DeBrett is a spacious, one-bedroom suite with separate dining and living area. Photo / Supplied

Rooms: The rooms are soundproof, which in theory sounds like a dream but also feels a little odd given the hotel's central city location.

I stayed in the Deluxe Suite, a one-bedroom suite with separate dining/living space, with multiple windows to allow in a significant amount of natural light. I had a sneaky glimpse out to Waitematā Harbour; a block of sea-green wedged between the view of the city's buildings, complete with passing sailboats on a relaxed Sunday afternoon.

I'm not entirely sure what magic it was, but the super king bed was soft and marshmallowy and I felt like I was sleeping in a pillow castle. A red velvet headboard and an artsy velvet throw added character and a touch of luxury. The sofa in the living area folds out to a bed if required for extra friends or family.

There's a selection of complimentary teas, coffee and a well-stocked mini-bar.

Hang clothes in either of two swanky standalone wardrobe units, one by the entrance and another in the bedroom, both with full-length mirrors on the double doors, and retro glass door knobs.

Bathroom: A work of art. The walls are covered with black penny round tiles, which are said to be a nod to the honeycomb mosaics of the Art Deco era. There's a double sink vanity, large mirrors and a sunken bathtub. The hotel-branded bath salts are a lovely touch of indulgence, as well as velvet bathrobes, which can be purchased for $150 if guests wish to take them home.

Within the bathroom, there is a separate toilet and walk-in shower, separated by frosted glass walls and doors. Miniature Ecostore toiletries _ shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lotion - are provided.

Food and drink: Hotel DeBrett has two bars and a restaurant - all of which are also open to non-staying guests in alert levels 1 and 2. Many Aucklanders will be familiar with Cornerbar on the ground floor with street access. But head upstairs, and you'll find an impressive atrium with unique chandeliers and corrugated-iron artworks, the casual dining restaurant DeBretts Kitchen and the more cosy, intimate Housebar, a 1920s-style cocktail bar.

Housebar is Hotel DeBrett's cosy, intimate cocktail bar on the first level of the Auckland hotel. Photo / Supplied

On arrival, we were each given a voucher for a welcome drink, from a select cocktail menu, but our bartender concocted a creation based on our preferences. Dinner at DeBrett's Kitchen included succulent pork belly, king prawns, fish-of-the-day and filet mignon, with our server happy to chat away to us.

Facilities: Free Wi-Fi, self-parking available. Hotel guests have complimentary access to an offsite gym. In-room massage and beauty services are available on request.

In the neighbourhood: Boutique shopping, Britomart, Queen St and plenty of bars and restaurants for those who wish to explore outside the hotel.

Family friendly: Babysitting services are available on request.

Accessibility: The hotel has two accessible rooms on the second floor that have wheelchair-friendly bathrooms with grab rails.

Contact: hoteldebrett.com