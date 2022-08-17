Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

New Zealand dominates list of world's best hidden beaches

2 minutes to read
New Zealand a top spot for hidden beach hunters: Tunnel Beach, Dunedin. Photo / DunedinNZ

New Zealand a top spot for hidden beach hunters: Tunnel Beach, Dunedin. Photo / DunedinNZ

Thomas Bywater
By
Thomas Bywater

Writer and Digital Producer

Summer is coming and, if predictions are right, it's going to be a scorcher.

Those sitting through heatwaves and the Northern summer are already dreaming of finding a stretch of coast, far away from others, and New Zealand has plenty of those.

A survey of the world's best hidden beaches has placed New Zealand in joint second (with Australia) in the list of destinations for remote beach hunters.

The paradoxically named "Countries where you'll find the most hidden beaches" was compiled by The Sun Bingo using instagram data and reviews from travel critics. Comparing the top-listed beaches from travel publications versus social media posts, they sought to find the most critically acclaimed but little visited beaches in the world.

Totaranui Beach in Tasman was named one of the world's best hidden beaches. Photo /David Tip, Unsplash
Totaranui Beach in Tasman was named one of the world's best hidden beaches. Photo /David Tip, Unsplash

The top spot was claimed by the United States, which boasted nine such beaches.

Totaranui Beach on the edge of the Abel Tasman National park washed in at number 4 as New Zealand's top 'hidden beach'.

It was pushed out of the top three by California's black-sand Shelter Cove, Italy's Cala Goloritzè which was created by a landslide and Lipite Beach on Bulgaria's Black Sea.

While New Zealanders might think there is little hidden about the top holiday destination - with Totaranui Holiday park being fully booked most summers - it's not on the radar for many international visitors.

Read More

The lack of visitors, or at least the lack of hash-tag bragging, meant that Kiwi beaches amassed a total of 59,645 hashtags compared to the top listing The United States where there were 420,117 beach related posts.

New Zealand's other top "hidden" beaches include the mysterious tunnel beach in Dunedin (27) and the more easily accessed, but no less beautiful Muriwai Beach in west Auckland (30).

20 of the world's best 'hidden beaches'

Rank Beach name Country Place Instagram Hashtags
1 Shelter Cove US California 124
2 Cala Goloritzè Italy Ogliastra 188
3 Lipite Beach Bulgaria Burgas 259
4 Totaranui Beach New Zealand Tasman 420
5 Sandwood Bay Scotland Lairg 510
6 Kauapea Beach US Hawaii 527
7 Batibou Beach Dominica Hampstead 554
8 Vatersay Beach Scotland The Outer Hebrides of Scotland 582
9 Jervis Bay Australia New South Wales 632
10 Ocracoke US North Carolina 690
11 Sandbank Beach Mozambique Bazaruto Archipelago 731
12 Koh Lanta Thailand Krabi 1,253
13 Anse Source d'Argent Seychelles La Digue 1,864
14 Puerto Morelos Mexico Quintana Roo 1,913
15 Nanjizal Beach England Penzance 2,028
16 Yonaha Maehama Beach Japan Miyakojima 2,300
17 Bathsheba Beach Barbados Orange Sunrise 2,324
18 Triopetra Beach Greece Crete 2,349
19 Assateague Beach US Maryland 2,662
20 Fornillo Beach Italy Positano 2,726