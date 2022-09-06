Cologne Carnival patron Peter Griesemann, center, was believed to have been on the Cessna jet. Photo / Getty Images

Mystery pervades after a private jet crashed into the Baltic Sea, after a 1200km detour.

NATO fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the Cessna 551 after it bypassed its destination in Germany and continued to fly towards Latvia and the Baltic.

The plane which departed Jerez, Spain on Sunday was due to arrive in Cologne, but later crashed into the sea. There were reportedly four passengers onboard the single-pilot private jet. German media named the victims as businessman Peter Griesemann, his wife, daughter and her boyfriend.

After the alarming detour, fighter jets from Germany, Spain, France, Denmark, Estonia and Sweden were scrambled to intercept the plane which was unresponsive.

"The pilots were unable to contact the plane and could not see anyone in the cockpit," NATO spokesperson told CNN.

The Cessnta 551 crashed into the Baltic Sea, 1200km away from its intended destination. Photo / Flickr, Dawlad Ast

French defence ministry said there were signs of "probable difficulties of pressurisation of the aircraft" as they escorted the rogue jet.

No survivors were found as the search for wreckage continued into Monday.

Media reports indicate that OE-FGR was not reachable by air traffic control authorities for some time. Just a few moments ago, we stopped receiving signals from the aircraft. Final altitude received was 2100 ft at -8000fpm descent. https://t.co/iIVNoMNksW pic.twitter.com/EbRUhqCGLm — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 4, 2022

Griesemann was a prominent figure in the annual Cologne Carnival and president of Blaue Funken, one of the original carnival organisations.

One of Europe's oldest Mardi Gras carnivals, the official Facebook page put up a statement mourning his loss.

"As an entrepreneur and carnival-goer, he made a significant contribution to shaping this Cologne tradition for decades."

Latvian and Swedish navy and coast guard vessels reported the discovery of wreckage and oil on Monday, but as yet there were no sign of those onboard.

German newspaper Bild reported that cabin pressure problems were reported shortly after takeoff and no further contact could be made after departing Spain.