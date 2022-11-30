Mariah Carey fans given chance to visit her New York home as part of Christmas holiday package

Make my wish come true: Mariah Carey is opening her home this Christmas to two lucky fans. Photo / Booking.com

She may have lost her bid to trademark the term ‘Queen of Christmas’ but it turns out all pop-star Mariah Carey wants this year is a pair of guests to house sit her Manhattan apartment, during the festive season.

As part of a promotion with Booking.com Mariah is inviting two fans to New York to experience an “Ultimate Holiday Experience” including a visit to the singer’s Manhattan penthouse.

This Fairytale of New York experience includes festive activities including ice skating at the Rockefeller and tickets to Carey’s Christmas concert.

“The bookers will get a glimpse into all that New York has to offer around the holidays, while enjoying some of my favourite things to do and restaurants to dine in the city,” said the star.

Visit Mariah Carey's rooftop New York apartment for this Christmas package holiday. Photo / Booking.com

It’s also a perfect opportunity for some last-minute Christmas shopping, staying near the Saks Fifth Avenue. The booking also includes a variety of Christmas treats, including a copy of Mariah Carey’s new book The Christmas Princess.

The money-can’t buy experience is being listed on Booking.com as part of the promotion and will be bookable exclusively “on a first-come, first-served basis.”

The trip, including flights, accommodation, local transport and activities is being listed at US$20.19 - to mark the year Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” first reached #1 on the US Billboard chart.

“You better watch out,” as Carey’s ‘Ultimate Holiday Experience’ goes on sale on 14 December 14 at 5pm Eastern Time ( 10am NZDT on 15 December).

Like Christmas, this experience comes just once a year, but the lucky pair will pack a lot into their New York holiday.

Fairytale of New York: Guests will be invited to experience Maraiah Carey's favourite Christmas activities in New York. Photo / Booking.com

The booking includes:

• Cocktail hour in a private space at Mariah Carey’s New York City penthouse apartment

• A professional Christmas card photoshoot on the star’s rooftop terrace

• A three-night stay in a Grand Luxe King room at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel

• Flights, airport transfers, and local transportation to and from attractions and activities

• Tickets to Mariah’s “Merry Christmas To All!” concert at Madison Square Garden on December 16

• A signed copy of Mariah’s new holiday classic book, “The Christmas Princess”

• A shopping spree at the world-famous Saks Fifth Avenue

Guests will be gifted a variety of Christmas treats. Photo / Booking.com

• Stops at Top of the Rock for a private guided tour and a VIP ice skating experience in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree with a private skating session, access to a VIP hospitality tent for warm hot cocoa and photo moments, set to a soundtrack of some of the Queen of Christmas’ greatest hits

• Tickets to the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, including a VIP pre-show reception in the historic Roxy Suite and a private tour of Radio City Music Hall, as well as the opportunity to meet a Radio City Rockette

• Dinner reservations at Mariah Carey’s favorite NYC restaurants, including Nobu and Mr. Chow

