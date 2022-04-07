24 Hour train challenge: How far can the rails take you in 24-hours? Photo / Getty Images

As normal service resumes for cross-border travel and connections begin picking up, many of us are getting itchy feet. Certainly. we've missed the thrill and freedom of going somewhere, anywhere, right now!



That's exactly what one city council worker felt when he challenged himself to see how far he could get in 24 hours from the platform of London St Pancras.



Taking a single day's leave, Ealing Council worker, Jo Kibble took a mini-adventure by rail out of the station, sharing the trip to twitter.



Sharing snippets from the rails in Paris, Basel and Northern Italy, with no fixed destination he Kibble said he enjoyed the challenge.



The previous year he had tried to do the same using public bus services, reaching Morecambe Sands 420km away. Now using international train links, the challenge opened up new horizons.

Six months ago, I set out to find out how far I could get in 24 hours by bus from London #bus24. Today - the obvious sequel: #train24. What is the furthest point I can get from St Pancras in 24 hours? I think I know on paper, but there’s some tight connections ahead… pic.twitter.com/x6jQbYVR9k — Political Animal (@politic_animal) March 30, 2022

"Six months ago, I set out to find out how far I could get in 24 hours by bus from London. Today [is] the obvious sequel," he tweeted at 6am on Wednesday, last week.

When asked what inspired the seemingly spur-of-the-moment rail trip, he told the Independent that it was a celebration the end of pandemic-related travel restrictions.

"I have been starved of international travel for two years, and Europe is opening up again," he said.

The civil servant said, by happy coincidence, the journey also took place on the anniversary of the youth rail pass, which many backpackers and European travellers have used to get about the continent over the past five decades.

A brief glimpse of lake four, the Vierwaldstättersee. It puzzles me that people choose to call it Lake Lucerne rather than that that tongue-twister (Lake of the Four Forest Cantons). Rütli meadow, where the Swiss Confederation was founded, is opposite. #train24 pic.twitter.com/yTidbKgPtL — Political Animal (@politic_animal) March 30, 2022

"It was the 50th birthday of the Interrail pass, which I have many happy memories of using in my youth, so it was fun to get one again," he said.

However the trip wasn't quite as spontaneous as it might appear. As a self-confessed locomotive enthusiast, he said he had been studying the possible routes for months.

Departing London, he said he had a good idea of where his journey could take him.

"What is the furthest point I can get from St Pancras in 24 hours? I think I know on paper, but there's some tight connections ahead," he tweeted.

Which has, oh joy of joys because we are now in Switzerland, land of the Proper Railway, a restaurant car. #train24 pic.twitter.com/amu9x3PxbV — Political Animal (@politic_animal) March 30, 2022

Originally thinking East might be the best bet, his plans took another direction following the outbreak of war in Ukraine. After setting off, Kibble said that he decided on the journey that he should pledge 20p ($0.38) for every km he travelled to humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees via the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Things no-one else is crazy enough to be doing right now: final prep for a trip to answer one of the great unanswered questions: just how far can you travel by bus from London in 24hrs? I *think* I know on paper, but in practice…? Follow along from 3am as I slowly go mad. #bus24 pic.twitter.com/Ga8hzYwgP6 — Political Animal (@politic_animal) August 19, 2021

"I had to do a lot of spreadsheets, timetable wrangling and map measuring to come up with the eventual answer. And some back-up plans if the trains played up!"

Posting video clips from lowly commuter rail connections to Swiss dining carriages with linen table serving truffle oil ravioli - the journey was full of locomotive oddities.



Having thoroughly researched the route Kibble shared plenty of rail-side trivia, passing "Europe's largest casino" in Lago di Como and glimpses of rhinos in the rail overpass at Basel Zoo.



Overall the rail journey went off without a hitch. Kibble said that beyond face masks and distancing, he encountered little or no cross-border travel restrictions, which had mostly been lifted since the pandemic.



"First bit of Covid bureaucracy of journey [was] a scan of the vaccination pass and an uninterested look at the passenger locator form (now used by just 3 EU countries)."

Passing lake number oh-god-I’ve-lost-count Lago Lugano. The town opposite is the bizarre little Italian enclave of Campione d’Italia, dominated by a building that was, until it went bust in 2018, Europe’s largest casino. Not sure what the enclave does economically now. #train24 pic.twitter.com/4fHj8JVFNN — Political Animal (@politic_animal) March 30, 2022

Changing trains, languages, and cultures several times he said the journey was invigorating. A highlight was catching Switzerland's new 'Giruno' trains from Rhaetian to Milan, which have been launched to cope with the renewed interest in rail travel on the continent.

Instead of ending up on the border of Belarus, Kibble travelled 1,960km south to enjoy the spring sun of Bovo Marina, in Sicily. He also raised the sum of £392 ($742) for the DEC's Ukraine relief mission.

Finding the route from the station to the sea takes a surprising amount of doing - the railway really cuts the town off from its beach, but the reward is that beautiful coloured water of the Ionian Sea. #train24 pic.twitter.com/mZOl0EYu9k — Political Animal (@politic_animal) March 31, 2022

When asked what was next after his 24-hour rail and bus journey, he told the Independent that there was no immediate plan for a follow up.



"I really haven't thought about it," he said. "I'm not sure what comes after trains and buses, but I expect social media will give me some ideas…"