The American Airlines passenger had to be restrained by six other travellers. Photo / Joshua Hanson, Unsplash

Dramatic images have emerged from an American Airlines flight as crew and passengers fought to restrain a man who attempted to open an emergency exit.

Video was captured on AA Flight 1219 to Chicago O’Hare on Tuesday showing the aftermath of the mele, with a passenger duct taped to the floor in order to restrain them.

Footage shared to X by another traveller claimed to show the man “trying to aggressively open the airplane door 4 rows back”.

The incident, which occurred shortly after takeoff, plunged the cabin into chaos.

The poster claimed to have been joined by “5 other dudes” to restrain the man - wrestling him “into the aisle, duct tape his legs, and throw flexi-cuffs on him”.

30 minutes after departing Albuquerque I was shaken out of my Panda Express and Tequila induced stupor by a man trying to aggressively open the airplane door 4 rows back. Me and 5 other dudes had to wrestle him into the aisle, duct tape his legs, and throw flexi-cuffs on him.… pic.twitter.com/zkrtEveYgQ — The Wonton Don (@DonnieDoesWorld) February 20, 2024

The flight was diverted back to Albuquerque International Airport after what American Airlines described as an incident involving a “disruptive customer”.

Another traveller described it as “one of the scariest days of my life”.

The man, who was wearing a red T-shirt and dark hooded sweater, was later videoed being escorted off the plane by New Mexico airport police.

One of the scariest days of my life. Flying back home from ABQ and we’ve been in the air for about 30 minutes and a huge gush of wind comes out of no where. This guy opened the emergency exit door. People were tackling him down and put him in zip ties. Had to emergency land back. pic.twitter.com/PojFvDU3rS — ＬΛＹＺ (@layzdubz) February 20, 2024

The US civil aviation agency, the FAA, said the plane was safely diverted back to New Mexico at 2.40pm on Tuesday.

An FAA statement published by Simple Flying said the agency was launching an investigation into the disruption.

“American Airlines Flight 1219 returned safely to Albuquerque International Sunport Airport in New Mexico around 2.40pm local time on Tuesday, February 20 after the crew reported a passenger disturbance. The Boeing 737 was headed to Chicago O’Hare International Airport.”