Four Seasons Hotel Madrid opened in 1887 and its 400sq m, one-bedroom Royal Suite has double-height ceilings, historic objets and original art, the suite includes a spacious living-dining room, study, exercise room, kitchen and mirrored dressing room. Photo / Supplied

There’s splashing out, and then there’s really splashing out. When it comes to the finest cuisine and service, the most sumptuous fabrics and furniture, exquisite accommodation and luxury, Vegas may have the razzle but Europe has the dazzle.

Hotels, spas and resorts across the continent – and the bit that cut itself off a few years back – sparkle in unrivalled grandeur and facilities. Some will cost more than a Grey Lynn villa for a night’s kip.

BEST OF THE BEST

Consumption doesn’t get more conspicuous than these – the most expensive hotel suites in Europe’s major capital cities (and one that isn’t). What do you get for your money? Usually, several bedrooms, a butler, a chef and the lush life for a few nights or weeks. Caveat: hotels are understandably cagey about revealing their prices, so we suggest you negotiate with them before booking.

London’s “most expensive suite” is a case in point. The Sterling Suite at the Langham is generally quoted at $51,725 per night and the Lanesborough’s Royal Suite at $53,795 and a bargain $49,650.

The 450sq m Sterling Suite is a six-bedroom penthouse that can sleep up to 12, with bespoke art and marble furnishings in each gold, blue and white room. There’s an expansive drawing room, media lounge and dining room, and a 24-hour butler.

Sterling Suite Master Bedroom Medium. Photo / Langham Hotels

Also 450sq m, the Royal Suite – overlooking Hyde Park Corner with views of Buckingham Palace Gardens – has seven bedrooms and bathrooms, two living rooms, a dining room for 12 and round-the-clock butler. The penthouse can be booked in part or exclusively. Do that, and you’ll have a chauffeur-driven limo thrown in.

However, neither may be London’s richest. The Claridge’s two-bedroom, 223sq m Royal Suite does luxury in an old-school way. Regal and historic motifs abound, there’s a Gilbert and Sullivan grand piano in the lounge and hand-painted national flowers line the dining room. We hear they’re about to open a flash new restaurant with a Kiwi head sommelier too. Tariff? That estate agent’s favourite, “price on request.”

The Claridge's two-bedroom, 223sq m Royal Suite does luxury in an old-school way, making it one of London's most expensive hotels. Photo / Supplied

No such reticence for Les Grands Appartements in Hotel de Crillon, Paris. At 335sq m, it’s actually two suites that can be combined to offer three bedrooms. This space comes at a premium, and that’s $43,987 per night. Karl Lagerfeld designed the suite and selected everything from the historical sculptures to the nuanced marble in the bathrooms. Several secret doors are built in, one into the kitchen so the private chef and butler don’t disturb the guests.

Four Seasons Hotel Madrid opened as a hotel in 1887; refurbished, it’s the focal point of a project including private residences, shops and an upscale food hall. The property is home to the city’s largest wellness centre, spanning four floors. Its 400sq m, one-bedroom Royal Suite is a palatial apartment, practically untouched since that original opening. With double-height ceilings, historic objects and original art, the suite includes a spacious living-dining room, study, exercise room, kitchen and mirrored dressing room. Prices start at $44,250 per night.

St Regis hotels are known for luxury and the premier room in its Rome property lives up to the reputation. The 92sq m Royal Suite opens into a striking entry hall, leading into a large living room with a grand piano. Two bedrooms, dining room with marble table and a marble bathroom with a jacuzzi. Decor runs to Louis XVI furniture and a genuine Aubusson carpet; $44,750 per night.

Hotel Adlon is Berlin’s premier B&B, near the Brandenburg Gate. European royals and global celebs have called it home for the night, sleeping easily knowing the luxurious trappings conceal bomb-proof masonry and bulletproof windows. The two-bedroom suite has a private sauna, fitness room and jacuzzi, as well as a butler. It ka-chings in at $26,500 per night.

But all of these pale in comparison to the ridiculously luxurious Royal Penthouse at the Hotel President Wilson in Geneva (which is not the capital of Switzerland). The world’s most expensive hotel “room” has 12 bedrooms and occupies the entire eighth floor.

Guests enjoy a 1680sq m terrace, private elevator, butler, chef and 360-degree views of the lake and mountains. Full boardroom facilities and bullet-proof glass ensure it’s fit for heads of state, while the Hermes toiletries, Steinway grand piano, enormous TV and art ensure this suite is out of this world. If you have to ask the price, you can’t afford the $108,316.91 per night.

BEST COAST AND COUNTRY

Bored with cathedrals and castles? Getting out of the capital cities doesn’t mean you have to leave the luxe life behind.

England’s green and pleasant land is just that, and Hampshire over-delivers in both. Lime Wood is a country-house hotel like the ones on TV (hopefully not Midsomer Murders), serving Michelin- and telly-starred chef Angela Hartnett’s Italian-inspired food, sumptuous contemporary decor, fitness and wellness workshops and cooking classes.

Digging up the family roots in Scotland? Take the low road to Cameron House, a recently refurbished hideaway beside Loch Lomond. Two golf courses next door, loch views from the nearby spa’s rooftop hot-tub, two acclaimed restaurants, lake cruises or a spin over the glens in a seaplane that takes off from the loch.

Cameron House, a recently refurbished hideaway beside Loch Lomond, has two golf courses next door, loch views from the nearby spa's rooftop hot-tub, and two acclaimed restaurants. Photo / Supplied

Avignon is one of the prettiest towns in Provence; Hotel Crillon le Brave is a charming village of eight restored stone houses connected by alleys and courtyards, including a terraced restaurant, bistro and outdoor heated pool. The stables have been converted into a spa and it has a superb fine-dining restaurant.

Hotel le Negresco has been an icon of the French Riviera for more than a century, boasting some of the best rooms in Nice, updated with elegant, modern decor, with suites that have hosted the rich and famous overlooking the Med.

The Redentore Terrazza Suite occupies the two top floors of a historic Venetian palazzo. The interiors are luxurious but the room’s gem is the vast rooftop above the Grand Canal. It’s $25,000 per night but they’ll throw in a couple of Guggenheim Museum passes that can be used in Venice, New York, Bilbao or Abu Dhabi.

Possibly the most expensive place to stay in Italy is Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria on a clifftop overlooking the ocean in Sorrento (private lift to the harbour to catch the Naples ferry). Opened in 1834, the resort is beyond grand. From $6500pp for three nights.

Hotel le Negresco has been an icon of the French Riviera for more than a century, boasting some of the best rooms in Nice, updated with elegant, modern décor, suites that have hosted the rich and famous overlooking the Med. Photo / Supplied

Villa d’Este at Lake Como is hailed as one of the world’s most celebrated hotels: perhaps it’s the lakefront location, the gardens with fountains and terraces, magnificent chandeliers and art, or having the Clooneys as neighbours. Built-in 1568 as a princess’s summer home, it checks in at $3850pp for three nights.

Barcelona’s Cotton House, crafted from a 19th-century property, is perfect for a romantic break. It offers refined rooms, excellent cuisine, antique furniture and a rooftop pool with a view of the Sagrada Familia.

Seville is one of Spain’s funkiest cities, and Hotel Palacio de Villapanes is a deluxe establishment in an 18th Century palace. Guests can take advantage of the wellness facilities, then relax in a courtyard or take a dip in the rooftop pool.

BEST FOR WELLNESS RETREATS

Think France, you think style, fashion, art classical and contemporary, gourmet food and wine. Add fabulous spa hotels, from the elegance of Paris to alpine slopes or Mediterranean waves.

In Paris, the Dior Institut at the Hotel Plaza Athenee aims to create an exclusive spa experience similar to haute couture, with treatments like Harmonie précieuse: “Dior has brought together the virtues and benefits of semi-precious stones in this wonderfully sensory and rejuvenating ritual that combines harmony and ultimate relaxation… the body is comforted and utterly relaxed,” over two hours for $800.

At La Reserve, just off the Champs Elysees, you’ll pay four figures per night for your accommodation (in euros) and get five-star everything – indoor pool, hammam, fitness area and “the cosmeceutical products and treatments of the Nescens-Swiss anti-ageing science brand.”

Appropriately, Les Sources de Caudalie in the Bordeaux region offers vinotherapy using wine by-products (grape seeds, skin and stems) to rejuvenate the skin; at Courchevel ski resort, Cheval Blanc features full-length windows for admiring the snow. If you’re feeling brave, dash through the white stuff to the outdoor steam bath and hot tub.

On the Riviera, the secluded Grand Hotel du Cap-Ferrat has long been popular for famous faces seeking to escape the limelight. The award-winning spa’s hydrotherapy circuit has 360-degree views and a Great Gatsby feel; the restaurant is Michelin-starred; and the Suite Cocteau Penthouse is… lavish.

On the French Riviera, the secluded Grand Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat has long been popular for famous faces seeking to escape the limelight. Photo / Supplied

We could have featured Terre Blanche, near the perfume capital of Grasse in Provence, as one of the world’s most prestigious golf resorts below. It’s also among the continent’s finest spas. Aside from the four indoor and outdoor pools, the spa specialises in traditional therapies married with the latest technology, cosmetology and – naturally, given its location – aromatherapy.

In Spain, the stunning Six Senses Ibiza overlooks Xarraca Bay, surrounded by panoramic views, fragrant groves and artisans’ villages. Guests can expect immersive programmes celebrating spirituality, wellness and culture. Chillaxing amongst nature is just what we expect on Ibiza, right?

SHA Wellness Clinic – in the hills near Alicante - is a holistic retreat, merging Western science with traditional Asian therapies and specialising in anti-ageing, natural health and non-invasive medicine. Madonna and Sting love the place. Wonder why?

One of Britain’s leading spa hotels is, surprisingly, in the heart of London. The May Fair has been welcoming guests since 1927. Not content with a reputation for hospitality, elegance and excellent location in its suites, bars and restaurants, it is renowned for a truly luxurious spa. You can put $17,500 on the plastic for one night.

BEST FOR HOBBY HOLIDAYS

Europe reserves some of its peak performances for high-end hobbies like skiing and golf. At Zermatt in the Swiss Alps, Chalet White Pearl is a fully ski-in, ski-out resort with two enormous Master Suites with Matterhorn views from their balconies, a spa occupying an entire floor, and 5-star cuisine from breakfast to supper. Bargain at $168,275 a week when you consider…

Aurelio Chalet / Villa in Lech, an Austrian resort prized for its long season and snow-sure conditions. The villa can sleep 16 people and you’ll fork out $480,000 for a week.

The absolute pinnacle is Chalet Edelweiss at France’s renowned Courchevel resort. Covering six floors with panoramic views, it sleeps 16 who’ll enjoy the pool, hot tub and saunas on the spa floor; the party floor with DJ booth, dance floor and bar, cinema and library. A week here? A mere $975,000.

The go-to destination for golfers is Spain, and Marbella on the Costa del Sol is the spot to tee off. The most exclusive resort is Finca Cortesin, a luxury bolthole that regularly hosts major tournaments on one of Europe’s longest courses; off-course there’s an amazing spa and Michelin-star restaurant.

Nearby, Marbella Club is a throwback to the age when a select few were able to enjoy this stretch of coastline. There’s horse-riding, jet-skiing, yoga and pottery classes – and golf. Guests enjoy a world-class 18-hole course with views for Africa on a clear day. Literally.

Fancy sharpening your kitchen skills? Head to Ireland, which boasts a range of cookery schools. The gem is Ballymaloe, a 160ha estate in the green fields of County Cork. Founder Darina Allen is all about working with local food growers and using produce from its 40ha of organic gardens and orchards. Set the oven to $25,000 for a 12-week, live-in course.