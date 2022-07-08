A picturesque stone village in the Valley of Luberon, one of the most scenic areas in France. Photo / Getty Images

Alongside its signature lavender fields, France's most picturesque region has stylish new hotels and eateries to enjoy, writes Amira Hashish.

When you imagine the clustered hilltop villages and sprawling vineyards of Provence, you most likely have The Luberon region in mind. The natural beauty of France's most picturesque destination has inspired everyone from its native impressionist painter Paul Cézanne to modern-day movie director Ridley Scott. In fact, it was the location for his romantic comedy "A Good Year", starring Russell Crowe and Marion Cotillard. With new boutique hotels by the super chic Beaumier collection opening their doors in the area, now is the perfect time to fall for its charms.

Where to Stay

Le Moulin

In the very heart of Lourmarin village, once home to Nobel Prize-winning writer Albert Camus, Le Moulin has transformed an old mill into an inn, restaurant, cafe and village grocery. It's as much a place to gather as it is to rest your head. Splash out on a suite for extra space and get inspired by the interiors with sisal yellow and ochre red tones, straw floors and lime plaster walls evoking the soul of Provence. Plans are already afoot to open up more rooms and a pool in the neighbouring villa. Meanwhile, guests who fancy a dip have access to sister property Le Galinier.

Le Moulin, once an old mill, has been transformed into a hotel, restaurant and cafe in the heart of Lourmarin village. Photo/supplied

The charming area is ideal for shopping. A stone's throw away you'll find the hotel's delicatessen, Les Commissions Du Moulin, or pick up a piece of the local pottery that is featured in the restaurant from nearby Atelier Buisson Kessler. There is beautifully-crafted homeware in L'Apothicaire de Lourmarin, Boutique Alexine Lourmarin or Le Local. For cute clothes head to DGL boutique and mr7173. This stylish hotel is ideal for those who like to be in the thick of things.

Le Galinier

If you have a vision of the French chateau of dreams, this delightful villa overlooking The Petit Luberon fits the bill. Rooms, suites and apartments are housed in the 18-century bastide country house, typical of Provence.

The elegant interior at Le Galinier, a classic French chateau in Luberon. Photo / supplied

Stroll around the lovely landscaped grounds, enjoy a game of petanque by the pond or lounge by the relaxing pool where you can request an al fresco lunch at the summer table. Seeking a low-key escape in elegant surroundings? This is your spot.

The inviting pool at Le Galinier Hotel. Photo / supplied

Capelongue

The latest hotel in the quickly blossoming Beaumier collection is the kind of retreat you could bed into for a few days and not want to leave. Neighbouring the village of Bonnieux, this vast estate has the feel of a rustic farmhouse with a fabulous selection of rooms, apartments, pools, restaurants and a spa on site. Michelin Star Chef Noel Berard is at the helm of the eateries, serving up gastronomic cuisine at La Bastide and wood-fire food at La Bergerie … with a side of stunning views across the rolling hills. It works just as well for families as it does couples or a solo trip.

Capelongue boasts a relaxed farmhouse atmosphere and a Michelin star chef on-site. Photo / supplied

Villa Lacoste

Contemporary design is merged with the splendour of the Provencal landscape at this hotel with 26 villa suites and a spa. It's located halfway between the historic town of Aix en Provence, home and inspiration of artist Cezanne, and the Luberon Nature Park. The villa sits in the biodynamic vineyard of Chateau La Coste. Even if you don't stay at the hotel, the estate itself is worth a visit for statement art, architecture and restaurants by renowned chefs including the three Michelin star Helene Darroze. Ideal for art lovers celebrating a special occasion. villalacoste.com.

La Bastide de Gordes

A traditional Provencal base overlooking the historic village of Gordes. Nestled on a cliff-top with dry-stone buildings, century-old olive trees and cypress trees, the house's large terraces are the ideal viewing points to soak up your surroundings. A former stately home that dates back to the 18th century, the old charm still reigns in the bedrooms. A selection of lavishly designed restaurants, bars and tea salons alongside a luxurious spa by Sisley make this a real treat.

Where to Eat and Drink

La Fenie4re

In the grounds of Le Feniere you will find two dining options. The more casual is La Cour de Ferme with seasonal cuisine, rooted in France's southern region, served outdoors. Fruits, vegetables and herbs come from farmers and local markets as well as the restaurant's very own garden, and the meats and cheeses are sourced from surrounding farms. There is also the fine dining choice; chef Nadia Sammut and sommelier Ernest Do have joined forces to create a one Michelin star restaurant with The Taste of Happiness Gastronomic Experience. There are 12 bedrooms on-site if you fancy sleeping over and, to really get involved, book one of the cooking workshops through aubergelafeniere.com.

La Petite Maison

In the preserved medieval village of Cucuron, La Petite Maison sits on the edge of the historic basin under the shade of bicentenary plane trees. The decor harks back to the building's roots with woodwork, Renaissance tapestries and period floor tiles. Provençal flavours of yesteryear are championed on the menu at this atmospheric space that opens its doors from Wednesday noon to Sunday evening, lapetitemaisondecucuron.com.

Cafe Gaby

The place for people watching and whiling an afternoon away with a glass of Provence rosé. Spilling out on to the corner of the main cobblestone street in the village of Lourmarin, this is the moment you have in mind when conjuring the French cafe vibe.

Narrow streets and quaint cafes are all part of the charm in this corner of southern France. Photo / Getty Images

Glaces RAVI

Locals rave about Glaces RAVI and you'll understand why after indulging in a scoop of its artisanal icecream. Made from natural ingredients sourced directly from the farmers and producers of the region, it's a must for a summertime stroll around Lourmarin. The pastries are delicious too.

L'Arome

In the picture-perfect village of Bonnieux, this restaurant focuses on regional specialities. Dinner is served in a stone-walled 14th-century vaulted dining room, and the 11th-century wine cellar houses national and regional vintages.

The markets

Some of the most delicious local food and drink is to be found at the region's famous markets. Each village has its own offering on designated days. The streets of Lourmarin are filled with breads, cheeses, chutneys and jams, alongside paintings, flowers and linens on Tuesday evenings and Friday mornings. Stop off for tea at the very sweet La Calade de Lourmarin and zip over to the Bonnieux market (about a 20-minute drive) afterwards on Friday for more delights.

Gordes market takes place every Tuesday morning with stalls set around the foot of the castle. It is best known for fabrics, linens, soaps and lavender but you can pick up lunch, olive oil and wine too. The small but mighty Cucuron market, also on a Tuesday morning, has an array of fruit and vegetables, honey, a cheese stall, and various speciality vendors.

Enjoy your finds next to the Olympic swimming pool-sized water basin which forms the centrepoint.

Coustellet farmers' market (Marche Paysan) takes place every Sunday morning from April to December, and a smaller version is hosted on Wednesday evenings, June-August. The produce is sold by the producers themselves so you are getting the most fresh and tasty bites. Don a signature panama hat and Provence-made straw bag to look the part.

Where to Explore

When in Provence, an afternoon spent ambling through the quintessential lavender fields that spring to life in the summer is a must. La Ferme de Gerbaud in Lourmarin is a great starting point. The 25ha site, at the base of Mount Luberon, is a place of unspoilt, natural beauty. A guided tour will introduce you to the culture, history and use of aromatic plants in Provence, book a spot through plantes-aromatiques-provence.com.

Provence is known for its abundance of lavender fields. Photo / Getty Images

A trip wouldn't be complete without rosé tasting and where better to sip the day away than at film director Ridley Scott's very own vineyard, Mas des Infermieres. A guided tour includes a masterclass in the stages of winemaking, a behind-the-scenes look at photos, costumes and accessories from his films and a tasting of five wines. One-hour visits take place by appointment every Saturday from May to September, book at masdesinfermieres.com. You can also pop into the place that fuelled Ridley Scott's passion for the region; Chateau la Canorgue was the main filming location for "A Good Year" and although tours aren't available it is possible to pick up a bottle from the estate's wine shop.

On Sunday, make a beeline for L'Isle-sur-la-Sorgue. It is home to the largest outdoor market in the South of France, where you can discover everything from antiques to ceramics and sunflowers. The town itself is beyond beautiful with historic waterwheels lining the river and that irresistible al fresco cafe culture in full flow.

