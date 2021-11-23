Luxurious House of Gucci villa listed on Airbnb

Located on the edge of Lake Como, the 16th-century villa featured in the film House of Gucci is now on Airbnb. Photo / Airbnb

Located on the edge of Lake Como, the 16th-century villa featured in the film House of Gucci is now on Airbnb. Photo / Airbnb

If you are eagerly awaiting the release of the high-fashion crime film House of Gucci then hold onto your (designer) hats, as the stunning Italian mansion featured in the movie can now be rented through Airbnb.

The luxurious 16th-century palazzo was listed on the home-sharing website yesterday and will allow stays during a short window in March.

A Master bedroom suite at Villa Balbiano. Photo / Airbnb

As one of the most anticipated movies of this awards season, House of Gucci follows Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver, and his socialite ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, Lady Gaga.

Dedicated to the opulent glamour of the fashion world in the 1990s, many scenes took place in the palazzo, called Villa Balbiano.

Described as 'one of the largest private residences on Lake Como' in its Airbnb listing, the property holds six suites and a garden 'distinguished by the British Society of Garden Designers.'

Villa Balbiano was built in the 16th century and featured in the film House of Gucci. Photo / Airbnb

The estate also has a famous past. It was built by Cardinal Tolomeo Gallio and one century later was home to Cardinal Angelo Maria Durini, who used it to host elite society galas, dances and banquets.

Today, Villa Balbiano has lost none of its glamour and is decorated with traditional art from Sotheby's and Christie's.

Living room with chandeliers at Villa Balbiano. Photo / Airbnb

In celebration of the film release, the Airbnb host will offer an exclusive one-night stay on 30 March 2022 for two guests to stay in the master suite. This will include access to Villa Balbiano's first four floors, private pier, boathouse and outdoor swimming pool.

Marble suite bathroom with view of Lake Como. Photo / Airbnb

However, the high-society life doesn't come cheap and it will cost €1,000 (NZ $1620) for a single night.

Bookings will open on 6 December at 12 pm ET.