Life at Sea Cruises’ MV Lara sets sail on the world’s first three-year cruise from Istanbul in November.

One of the longest cruises in history is preparing to set sail, in under two months time, but there are now plans that mean it might never end. Ever.

Life at Sea Cruises’ MV Lara sets sail on November 1 this year, on an ambitious world-trip voyage out of Istanbul. Picking up guests in ports around the world, the itinerary starting point is very flexible. The duration, less so.

Guests must book a minimum of three years aboard the Lara. It’s already being called “the cruise that never ends”.

For some passengers signed up for the long haul, a “Life at Sea Cruise” is exactly what they are after. Relocating to a cruise ship might be more affordable than they imagined.

With berths costing around $5000 per month - that’s less than the median rent of a one-bedroom flat in Auckland.

Kendra Holmes, CEO of cruise operator Miray Cruises - which runs the Life at Sea - said there have been no shortage of enquiries, set on moving into the Lara.

While individuals will still have to sign up for itineraries in three year periods – they now can start at any point on the route, and there are provisions for rolling bookings, Holmes told CNN. Meaning, it really could be a never-ending cruise.

The 1000-day itinerary will be constantly updated, with destinations including Dubai and Goa being planned for the next part of the sailing, from year 4.

Holmes says that they do not want guests to have the same rehashed experience every three years, so are reviewing routes and port calls for variety. They want the cruise to be “never ending”, but not feel like it.

“We also had residents asking what would happen if they wanted to keep going,” Holmes told CNN. “So, we started looking at itinerary options, seeing what places we could add.”

It’s an all-inclusive experience, with meals cleaning and even healthcare included.

Diving is a big feature of the cruise. While you’re sailing the world you can qualify for Padi scuba course, and spread some good by cleaning coral reefs.

The floating luxury apartment block, the MV Lara can carry 1,400 passengers, although the operators say they will keep occupancy at below 85 per cent. Bookings are around half full for the 1 November departure.

There was some concern earlier in May and a flurry of rebookings, after operators cancelled the planned sailing aboard MV Gemini and pushed up the entry price. However the sailing is back aboard a bigger ship, the MV Lara, with fewer passengers.

The overhead is around $65,500 per passenger, per year.

Though, you’ll want to find someone to spend eternity with.

Solo travellers are faced with an additional 85 per cent for single occupancy.