Onboard NCL’s newly refurbished Norwegian Spirit. Video / Supplied

Pack your loudest Hawaiian shirt, find the perfect sunset spot and raise your tiki mug to these great South Pacific cruise itineraries, writes Tiana Templeman.

Dutch Tall Ship Oosterschelde | The Happy Islands

Set sail on the Oosterschelde, a historic Dutch sailing ship, for an authentic tall ship adventure around the South Pacific. Built in 1917 as a three-masted cargo vessel, the Oosterschelde now offers tall ship cruise holidays, including a Darwin200 circumnavigation of the globe. This journey follows in the footsteps of Charles Darwin’s famous voyage and includes a nine-night sector that holds the promise of stunning scenery and easy sailing through “the happy islands” of French Polynesia. With no fixed itinerary, you can make the most of Tahiti’s idyllic weather and see the best of this famous region, dropping anchor in one idyllic Tahitian bay after another. This unique cruise experience includes all meals and a highly experienced crew to help you (literally) learn the ropes.

From $4700pp. dutchtallship.com

Set sail on the Oosterschelde, a historic Dutch sailing ship, for an authentic tall ship adventure around the South Pacific. Photo / Supplied

Cunard | South Pacific

Board the elegant Queen Elizabeth in Sydney for a classic 14-night round-trip cruise. This is a traditional ship so it’s fitting this is a traditional itinerary with a focus on the South Pacific’s greatest hits like Suva and Lautoka in Fiji, Port Vila in Vanuatu, and Noumea and the Isle of Pines in New Caledonia. Go casual and hit the beach in your boardshorts, jandals and swimmers during the day, then dress for dinner and make a night of it on this elegant ship. There’s ballroom dancing every evening and the option to treat yourself to speciality dining, spas and cocktails in one of the ship’s many bars as you enjoy the upmarket onboard atmosphere and white-glove service.

From $3790pp. cunard.com

Virgin Voyages | Tasman Sea, Fiords & Māori Shores

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady is an all-new ship and promises a new take on cruising for local sailors. Starting in Melbourne, this journey takes you to Tasmania before some relaxing (or party-packed) sea days on the way home to New Zealand for the fiords, Dunedin, Christchurch and Tauranga before the ship arrives in Auckland. You’ll experience Virgin’s newest ship and all the latest tech, dining and entertainment that comes with it. If you want to feel like a celebrity, there are retro-styled Mega Rockstar suites with guitars, a turntable and vinyl records. Fares include a basic beverage package, gratuities, Wi-Fi and fitness classes for maximum well-being, rejuvenation and fun.

From $2840pp. virginvoyages.com

Coral Expeditions | The Subantarctic & Chatham Islands

Chill out in a cooler part of the South Pacific for 16 nights as you explore New Zealand’s remote subantarctic islands. These naturally significant islands are Unesco World Heritage-listed for their abundant bird life, including eight seabirds that breed nowhere else in the world. Starting in Milford Sound, you’ll join the experienced expedition team for onshore adventures included in the cost of your fare. Hike through fields of megaherbs and tundra and encounter numerous species of albatrosses, penguins, sea lions, rare birds and marine life. After a day spent exploring the region’s natural wonders, you’ll be wined, dined and warm on Coral Geographer.

From $14,650pp. coralexpeditions.com.au

Holland America | Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage

This mega 94-night round-trip cruise from San Diego in California offers the ultimate exploration of the South Pacific. Highlights include a late 11pm departure from Honolulu so you can make the most of this popular Hawaiian destination and visits to lesser-known ports like Pago Pago in Samoa, Komodo Island in Indonesia and Nuku’alofa in Tonga. You’ll also make multiple stops in Fiji and Tahiti on your way to Australia’s east coast. After an overnight stay in Sydney, set sail towards New Zealand, then travel back the way you came, enjoying balmy sea days and more of the South Pacific’s tropical treasures. There are different ports to those you visited on the way over, including two islands – Fakarava and Nuku Hiva – that even the most experienced cruisers have probably never been to.

From $26,520pp. hollandamerica.com

Holland America's Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage is a 94-night round-trip cruise with highlights including a late 11pm departure from Honolulu. Photo / Getty Images

Ponant | New Caledonia to Micronesia

Embark on a luxury 16-night expedition cruise from New Caledonia to Guam aboard Ponant’s Le Soleal and explore the heart of the remote islands of the South Pacific. A team of expert guides will accompany you through Micronesia, getting you to places off the beaten track above and below the water. With Zodiacs for accessing hard-to-reach islands and snorkelling and diving equipment on board, you’ll be able to make the most of the extraordinary underwater life, reefs and sunken wrecks. This brand-new itinerary offers a refined cruising experience with adventure at its heart and a chance to explore lesser-known destinations in the South Pacific such as the Lamotrek and Ifalik Atolls and Pulap Island, which is surrounded by shipwrecks that offer spectacular diving opportunities.

From $14,845pp. ponant.com

P&O Cruises | Solomon Sea Islands

Get ready for history, culture, reefs, tropical islands and sunshine as you journey from Cairns to the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea on Pacific Explorer. This round-trip 10-night adventure includes Honiara, Gizo Island, Rabaul, Kiriwina Island and the pristine Conflict Islands. Not only will you get to enjoy some of the best snorkelling in the South Pacific but you’ll also have time to immerse yourself in the rich culture and history of the region. Pacific Explorer delivers when it comes to comfort and laid-back style with appealing included dining options, bars, lounges and sunset vistas. You’ll be able to extend your tropical escape with an optional pre- or post-cruise stay in Cairns to experience the natural wonders of Tropical North Queensland as well.

From $930pp. pocruises.co.nz

Norwegian Cruise Line | South Pacific: Tahiti, Fiji, Moorea & Samoa

After an overnight stay in Papeete in Tahiti, island-hop through the South Pacific on your way back to New Zealand. Your cruise ship, Norwegian Spirit, is fresh from a major refurbishment and comes with stylish cabins, restaurants, bars, lounges and entertainment. Along this voyage, you’ll visit the islands of French Polynesia and the Cook Islands, plus Fiji, Western Samoa and New Caledonia, before the ship docks in Auckland. This itinerary is about palm trees, golden sands, crystal clear water and sunset drinks at sail away with a picture-perfect tropical view.

From $4926pp. ncl.com.au

NCL cruise ship Norwegian Spirit is fresh from a major refurbishment and comes with stylish cabins, restaurants, bars, lounges and entertainment. Photo / Supplied

Celebrity Cruises | South Pacific

Kick off the new year with a classic 10-night South Pacific sojourn from Sydney, taking in the islands of New Caledonia and Vanuatu with ample amounts of sand, clear blue water and sunshine. One of the biggest plusses with this crowd-pleasing itinerary is the ship, Celebrity Edge, which is new to our region and offers a different experience for local cruisers with luxurious surrounds and facilities like the Magic Carpet. There’s a choice of stylishly appointed cabins, speciality dining and an exclusive suite area and restaurant. On this itinerary, you’ll have four sea days to enjoy it all.

From $2484pp. celebritycruises.com

Cruise ship Celebrity Edge is new to our region and offers a different experience for local cruisers with luxurious surrounds and facilities like the Magic Carpet. Photo / Supplied

Princess Cruises | Australia, Hawaii, Tahiti & South Pacific

Have your Hawaiian shirt and tiki mug primed for this well-priced 34-night South Pacific loop departing Auckland, and taking in Sydney and Brisbane, the Fijian islands, Samoa, Hawaii and Tahiti. This round-trip cruise on Coral Princess will take you to all the popular picture-perfect South Pacific destinations in one trip. You’ll have ample time to savour sea days in the sun and try the multiple dining, drinking, entertainment and chill-out options on board. Add a drinks package or a speciality dining package and you’re set for an even better time as you sail around these tropical waters.

From $10,145pp. princess.com

Azamara | Pacific Mysteries Voyage

Sailing from Peru to French Polynesia, this 16-night voyage aboard Azamara Onward travels to Easter Island, Pitcairn Island and Fakarava, Moorea and Papeete in French Polynesia. Explore the famous moai, the monolithic human figures of Easter Island, and Pitcairn Island, where you can immerse yourself in the history of the Mutiny on the Bounty tale. From here, you’ll travel through the islands of Tahiti. Tempting shore excursions await or you could simply lie under a palm tree and soak up the sun before your journey comes to an end in Papeete. On board the newest addition to the Azamara fleet, you’ll have drinks included in your fare and plenty of bars to enjoy them in.

From $6121pp. azamara.com

Carnival Cruises | South Pacific

Stock up on local crafts at Lifou, the largest of the Loyalty Islands of New Caledonia, or go for a walk to nearby Jinek Bay where you can snorkel at a pristine reef on a well-priced, round-trip, seven-night cruise from Brisbane on Carnival Luminosa. Numbers at Lifou Island’s protected marine area are capped with only a certain number of people allowed in the water at a time so you won’t have to fight the crowds to enjoy the fish and coral. Your next stop is tiny Mystery Island with its quintessential tropical vibe, complete with palm trees and coconuts with a straw in them. After a day in Noumea, your ship returns to Brisbane.

From $595pp. carnival.com.au