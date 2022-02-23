Spend a few hours at Sullivan's Bay in Mahurangi Regional Park. Photo / Getty

Herald writers share the best things they've experienced so far this summer - it's not too late to try them for yourself before the season ends.

Anna Sarjeant

Having long been told that I'm someone who will do the exact opposite to the general flow of things, regardless of whether it's a hindrance, there's no way I was taking the ferry to Urupukapuka Island. Nope, three days of island hopping by kayak is the only way to see the Bay of Islands - and no one was telling me otherwise. Including my boyfriend, whom I needed for the brawn. For once, my stubbornness paid off. We launched from Long Beach, hopping from Motuarohia to Motorua, stopping to snorkel and picnic on deserted bays before riding the bigger waves to Urupukapuka, staying for two dreamy nights at DoC's Cable Bay campsite. The weather was sublime; the water so clear we could see 20m below. Hurrah for dogged determination and memories that last a lifetime.

Try three days island hopping the Bay of Island by kayak. Photo /Supplied

Thomas Bywater

The Poor Knights Islands have been a constant of every Northland summer. They've sat on the horizon at Whananaki and Bream Head but I'd never visited them. I finally answered their siren's call on a Dive Tutukaka cruise. The dive club loads a boat chock full of kayaks, paddleboards and snorkel kit for a day at sea. No aqualungs necessary.

The only thing bigger than the giant sea caves was my shock at meeting a mola mola, or sunfish. Majestically ugly, it's the size of a car and the shape of a Picasso impression. Thankfully harmless.

Poor Knights Island Marine Reserve. Photo / Whangarei District Council

Sarah Pollok

You would think that visiting the same little beach town would get boring after 20 summers. Yet, there's something about Whangapoua that I'll never tire of. It's a quintessential Kiwi bach spot (town is too generous a term) with a white-sand beach, big blue harbour and single black tar road that everyone wanders along bare foot. If you're searching for big city vibes, this probably isn't your place but if days spent eating, reading, surfing and boating sound good, pack a bag.

On the Eastern edge of Coromandel peninsula, it's the gateway to the famous New Chums beach and just a few hours' drive from Hahei and Hot Water Beach. Perfect for one day, or two decades.

Whangapoua is your gateway to the famous New Chums beach. Photo / Getty

Stephanie Holmes

We were still on a high after completing the Tongariro Alpine Crossing and had three more nights to spend in the Ruapehu region before our holiday ended. Inspired by how good our active adventure had made us feel, we booked a very reasonably priced trip with Whanganui River Adventures. Owned and operated by tāngata whenua o te awa (local river people) we whizzed up river from their base in Pipiriki by jet boat, with our driver/guide explaining history highlights along the way. After loading us into canoes, he left us to it so we could take a leisurely paddle back to base. The sun was bright, the silence was soothing and the canoeing was easy ... apart from that time we misjudged a rapid and ended up having an unexpected yet refreshing dunk in the mighty river. Only the birds were there to witness it and they didn't seem to judge.

Canoeing the Whanganui River is a summer highlight that comes highly recommended. Photo / Michael Lamb

Greg Bruce

I hate the outdoors as a rule but we went up north for a week this summer and spent a few hours at Sullivan's Bay (in Mahurangi Regional Park) on the way. I had never heard of the place but it was an incredible beach, 45 minutes from the city and shockingly quiet on a beautiful January day. Calm beach, great for swimming and kayaking and the last couple of minutes' drive to get there has some of the most beautiful views I've seen on a New Zealand road.

Roman Travers

I've lived in Auckland for only six years and I'm a big fan of Mont Cecelia house. I love how close it is to the city and how peaceful, green and serene it is. Wenderholm is amazing too. There, if you don't like the blazing sun and sand getting everywhere, you have the beautiful grass and giant pōhutukawa to hide under.

Tracey Bond

Ecozip Adventures in Waiheke. Nothing beats the feeling of soaring high above the treetops on a zipline with views for miles. The educational bush walk afterwards explains how your entry fee will help to regenerate the local bush and eliminate predators. Time it right and you could have lunch or a winetasting at Peacock Sky vineyard next door.

EcoZip on Waiheke Island. Photo / Supplied

Chris McDowall

Auckland only has two "cloud forests" — forested ecosystems at the tops of steep hills that spend much of the year under cloud. One is on Te Hauturu-o-Toi/Little Barrier Island, which the public can't visit. The other is on Aotea/Great Barrier Island.

The Great Barrier Island cloud forest is centred around Hirakimata (Mt Hobson). You can go the quick way through Windy Canyon (a couple of hours) or via an overnight tramp that starts and ends at sea-level. The overnight DoC hut is one of the best I've ever seen. I've stood on the deck of that hut at dusk listening to black petrels returning from sea and then crash into the surrounding bush as they do their astounding plummet landings.

Incredible views. Lush vegetation. Rare wildlife. Cloaked in mist one minute and blazing sun the next. What a good place.



For more travel inspiration, go to newzealand.com/nz.

Check traffic light settings and Ministry of Health advice before travel at covid19.govt.nz