LAPD chief's security detail investigated for detaining a man in France

Two officers from the Los Angeles Police Department are under investigation after wrongfully detaining an individual. Photo / Getty Images

Two officers from the Los Angeles Police Department are facing an investigation after wrongfully detaining an individual — 9000 kilometres outside their jurisdiction.

The 'unfortunate incident' as it was described by police officials occurred in Marseille, where LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Assistant Chief Robert Marino were spending the week for business.

On November 17 around 11 pm, the two officers, their wives, two other LAPD officers as security detail and a member of the French National Police left a restaurant.

Shortly after, a man walking down the street bumped into Marino's wife, the LAPD said.

Unable to locate her phone, she believed it had been stolen and a member of Moore's detail was prompted to chase the man and arrest him.

The LAPD said the French police officer and both members of Moore's detail soon realised the man "had not stolen any property and there was no other property missing," the Los Angeles Times reported.

The French police officer then took complaints from the man and this group about their mistaken detention.

Not only did the man not steal any items, but he was also detained by a police officer who had no power to make arrests in other states, not to mention other countries.

According to Brian Higgins, a professor at New York's John Jay College of Criminal Justice, even if they had been correct, they had no right to make an arrest.

"They were outside their jurisdiction, they don't have authority, and they were completely wrong," he told VICE News.

Higgins added that, even if they did have a hunch, they should have waited to be absolutely sure.

"Even if it was in the U.S., you should have been more sure. But to do it when you're in another country during what we can call diplomatic efforts, it's obviously embarrassing."

These weren't the only errors made.

Officials said Moore was with the group as they left the restaurant but was not present for the detention, meaning the detail had left his principal to pursue the man.

The incident has prompted an internal investigation of the LAPD officers involved.

The following day Moore alerted the LAPD's Professional Standards Bureau of the events and, during a meeting with the Marseille officials and US Consul General, Moore "apologised for the unfortunate incident" and said an investigation had begun.