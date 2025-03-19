Kiwiesque Vineyard Villa, review: This farm-style retreat is a wine lover’s dream

Style: Overlooking rows of grapes ready to harvest, the villa comprises two wings with two double bedrooms and bathroom positioned on one side of the main living area – while two master suites complete the other.

The adjoining wings are clad in an undulating red corrugated iron, which serves to elevate the traditional red barn farm-style aesthetic. A generously proportioned pergola juts out from the centre, providing ample shelter from the elements but creating fluid indoor-outdoor living.

The cosy lounge area includes a heat pump and fire place to keep things snuggly in the winter months. Photo / Supplied

The interior heaps on the rustic charm but offers eclectic touches such as quirky global artwork from Africa and Vietnam. There’s a contrast of sorts going on, with a stainless-steel kitchen island framed by railway sleepers offset by plush fur-lined bean bags and an inviting U-shaped couch which boasts so many pillows you’re likely to get lost, or fall asleep multiple times (I did, twice).

Perfect for: A totally private getaway for large groups or families, set among the backdrop of a boutique vineyard and working farm.

Kiwiesque's farting kiwi is hard to miss from the roadside. Photo / Supplied

First impressions: It’s near impossible to miss the entrance to Kiwiesque Vineyard Villa.

A brass kiwi sits proudly by the roadside as you turn left into the tree-lined driveway. At first glance, you might think the three bubbles left in the running kiwi’s wake are an indicator of its speed. It isn’t – the kiwi is farting. We’re told this is one of the doodles co-owner Bayden regularly scribbled on paper throughout his youth, and the quirky take on our national icon has become emblematic for the luxury estate, which is shared with his partner, Justine.

Justine greets us with a beaming smile, proud to share the property she and Bayden have spent time rebuilding since Cyclone Gabrielle caused mass devastation to the region in 2023.

The cyclone, she tells us, wiped out the grapevines (along with their livestock) and business stalled as a result. She’s delighted to be able to welcome guests back once more and share the spoils from their signature barrel of Kiwiesque wine, which is batch blended at the neighbouring winery, Linden Estate.

As we travel down the gravel driveway, there is a multi-storey lodge to our left, with a glass balcony wrapped around the upper level and ample outdoor seating on which to soak up the surrounds. It sleeps up to 20 and is the sister property to the villa further down the driveway to the right.

With a paddock of sheep and chickens to our left, and grapevines to our right, the villa opens before us, our home away from home for the next two nights.

The master suite features a walk-around wardrobe and its own en suite, with a ranch slider opening out to the swim spa. Photo / Supplied

Rooms: The villa sleeps 10 people comfortably, with generously sized bedrooms and open-plan living spaces meaning there’s room to spread out and settle in. One wing houses the two master suites, complete with super king beds and an ensuite, while the other wing boasts two rooms – one with a king-sized bed, and another with a king-sized bed and bunks, perfect for a family of four.

Each room features a TV, although I’m unsure why you’d bother looking at anything other than the incredible view that awaits on the other side of the double-glazed windows.

My guest and I each took a master suite (a king-sized bed each was too good to pass up). My room sat down at the far end of the house, a large double bedroom with cantilever doors that opened right out to reveal the vineyard to the left and farm to the right, plus a side door giving easy access to the swim spa at the side of the house. The high-stud ceilings and exposed beams referenced the farm outside but were painted a crisp white to offer a stark contrast from the mottled grey walls.

A walk-around wardrobe offered plenty of space to hang clothes and fold delicates, with snuggly blankets stashed up top to cosy up with during the cooler months.

Unlike hotel linen which can feel too crisp, the sheets felt ultra luxurious when I slid into bed each night, and the down-stuffed pillows made for a dreamy slumber. Our second night was unseasonably hot, giving cause to throw off the textured comforter save for a sheet, and we were grateful to each have a ceiling fan to circulate cool air all night.

Double-glazed windows render any outside noise from the state highway that borders the vineyard redundant, save for any engine braking which can be heard but only faintly.

Otherwise, it’s the cluck-cluck of nosy chickens or the bleating neighbouring lambs that you hear most – the soundtrack of the countryside.

The second bathroom includes a generously-sized bath tub and beach towels to use after the spa. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: The two master suites include an ensuite each, complete with a double shower (with the option of regular or rainfall heads), a two-drawer vanity, illuminated mirror and toilet included. A third bathroom is situated in the other wing of the house, offering both a bathtub and single shower. A separate toilet sits alongside, in close proximity to the communal living space.

A sweaty uphill hike at Waipatiki Beach on our first morning at the villa rendered hair washing a must, so we were grateful to each have a hairdryer stashed in our ensuites. Mine also included a hair straightener.

All three bathrooms are bedecked in monochrome, the ensuites with tiled harlequin-style floors and crisp white towels, and the third with a chunky black and white striped wallpaper, black tiles and tub.

Throughout the house, toiletries from Pure Blend are on offer, an organic beauty brand located in Hastings specialising in personal care products free from additives. Lemongrass and Lime was a highlight, with a citrus scent that lingered long after washing.

Justine's generous welcome basket included muesli, caramel popcorn and freshly-laid farm eggs.Photo / Supplied

Food & drink: Upon arrival, a welcome basket brimming with two bottles of Kiwiesque Farting Kiwi Cabernet Sauvignon (the 2020 and 2021 vintages were salvaged during the clean-up from Cyclone Gabrielle), two wedges of artisan cheeses including one from Craggy Range Sheep Dairy, gourmet muesli and a selection of sweet treats, fresh plums picked from the orchard and eggs from the farm’s hens.

Our dinner waited for us in the fridge, homekill lamb rack ready for the barbecue and a fresh salad with wedges of avocado and feta.

The working kitchen is brimming with everything you’d expect in a home kitchen (and then some). Alongside the usual crockery, cutlery and chopping boards there was everything needed to pull together a cheeseboard including a wooden platter, ramekins and cheese knives, plus specialty items like cast iron pans. There’s a Nespresso machine and pods, but no milk frother.

A fully stocked spice rack is a home cook’s dream, with key pantry items like flour, couscous, and more. A stack of recipe books is available to create any culinary delight.

Linden Estate Winery and Valley D’Vine restaurant are minutes’ walk away. The boutique winery and cellar door are open Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 5pm, while Valley D’Vine is open for lunch Thursday – Sunday from 12-3pm, and dinner Thursday – Saturday from 6pm till late.

Guests are welcome to help themselves to one complimentary bottle of Kiwiesque wine from the wine fridge, any additional bottles can be purchased for as little as $10.

The private swim spa fits eight adults comfortably. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: Wi-Fi is available, which is lucky considering cellphone reception is patchy. Rather than accept phone calls, I opt for video calls from the Messenger app when dialling back home, which relies on Wi-Fi and not cell service.

The gravel car park offers off-street parking for at least five cars.

The master suite at the end of the left wing opens to reveal a swim spa, which is set to a comfortable 30C in the warmer months, or 38C as the temperature dips. It seats eight people comfortably, more if you include kids in the mix.

The outdoor dining and lounge area acts as an extension of the main indoor living, which includes a barbecue. A washing machine and dryer are a welcome addition for longer stays.

Oysters and a glass of rose at Black Barn Vineyard make for the perfect way to while away a sunny afternoon. Photo / Supplied

In the neighbourhood: The secluded nature of the villa renders a rental car a must, with most attractions 15-30 minutes’ drive away.

Black Barn and Craggy Range are slightly further out (expect a 40-minute trip) but well worth it. Relax in the dappled light as you dine al fresco at Black Barn, where the service, menu and wines are unmatched. If you’re lucky, you’ll have Rowena assigned to your table who makes the entire dining experience a pleasure with her effervescent personality and robust knowledge of the menu. Connor is equally delightful, a charming character with a twirly moustache who’s responsible for the smooth running of events held at Black Barn’s 30-pax private dining room, The Cabana. The tuna crudo is a standout, as is the miso glazed eggplant which is decorated with enoki mushrooms.

Good barista coffee is slightly harder to come by, with the closest option being a short drive away at a local coffee cart which has a permanent spot along the main drag in Bay View. Here, you can expect a decent brew (served with a smile) alongside a selection of homemade goods, toasties, muesli and yoghurt.

Nearby, the Art Shed is worth a visit for its rustic wares, as is what Justine affectionately calls “the neighbouring funky little winery”, Crab Farm.

The view over Waipatiki Beach. Photo / Supplied

Active types will relish the chance to explore the many hiking trails and beaches in the area, including the aforementioned Waipatiki Beach, which is a preferred swimming spot for locals as the main beach in Napier doesn’t allow it. Make like a mountain goat and scale Te Mata Peak, famous for its 360-degree view of wine country, which is a 30-minute drive away.

Otherwise, rent a cruiser from Coastal Wine Cycles and explore the region on two wheels instead.

Family friendly: The young (and young at heart) would delight in visiting the sheep or feeding the chickens, while the tiered lawn offers plenty of space to run. Not to mention there’s no thoroughfare on the gravel driveway so children can play safely in front of the house.

There’s a stash of books and board games to play at your leisure, plus the full suite of streaming services to keep children entertained should the weather take a turn.

In the linen cupboard is a highchair for the babies, plus a step stool to help toddlers or older children navigate the bathroom. A generously sized bathtub would fit a few groms, helping ease the chaos of the bedtime routine.

The stepped lawn makes for the perfect play area for the young and young at heart. Photo / Supplied

Accessibility: The gravel path from the car park would prove slightly challenging to navigate in a wheelchair, but not impossible. Two steps that lead from the path to the deck, but otherwise the property’s large single-level hallways make it easy work to move from room to room. The bathrooms are spacious, all three feature double showers which could easily fit a plastic chair on which to sit while showering, while low cabinetry and oversized mirrors make for maximum visibility when preparing for the day.

Sustainability: Guests are encouraged to separate their landfill from their recycling and use water conservatively by taking shorter showers and only running the dishwasher once full. As the villa isn’t serviced daily, guests are invited to hang towels on the heated rail to dry and reuse them. Bottles of body wash, shampoo and conditioner are refilled in between stays.

Price: $890 per night for the entire villa. From Christmas to January, a minimum stay of three to five nights applies, while the remainder of the year is a two-night minimum save for public holidays and concerts, which is three.

Contact: bookabach.co.nz

Ashleigh Cometti and her guest stayed at Kiwiesque Vineyard Villa for two nights courtesy of Bookabach.