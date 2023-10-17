A podcaster has recounted the “most embarrassing moment” with airport security. Photo / Getty Images

Popular Australian podcaster Laura Henshaw has recalled the humiliating moment when airport security found a sex toy in her luggage.

Henshaw, who co-hosts Keep It Cleaner’s KICpod podcast with Steph Claire Smith, confessed to her listeners and her Instagram followers that she was stopped at a security check point while travelling because airport officials thought she had a “mouse” in her bag.

“One of the most embarrassing moments of my life,” she shared on the episode.

She arrived to collect her bags only to realise that security were surrounding her luggage.

“There’s three security people standing around my bag,” she says.

“The line is starting to get longer and longer – this is a busy airport.”

The already stress-inducing experience only worsened when security got more concerned about what she was carrying in her luggage.

“They put your security tape across the thing, they were like, ‘Don’t come in here’,” she revealed.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to be arrested’.”

The podcast host believed she was going to end up on an episode of Border Security when she was taken in for questioning about the contents of her bag, specifically whether she had packed a computer mouse.

As they began looking through her stuff, security finally landed on what the object was.

Laura Henshaw and Steph Claire Smith of KICpod. Photo / Supplied

“Opens the bag, he has got no gloves on and out he pulls my vibrator,” she exclaimed.

“I literally lost my s***, he’s just holding it.

“I haven’t washed that in a long time!”

But since travellers are usually allowed to bring their sex toys on to aeroplanes, Henshaw was released and went on her merry way.

Sex educator at Wellington’s Adulttoymegastore Emma Hewitt has previously shared some tips with the Herald on how to bring your favourite sex toy on holiday “without blushing at security”.

“Even if your vibrator does get pulled up at a Customs inspection, remember that a sex toy is a very normal, even healthy thing to bring travelling with you,” she noted.

But she added that since different countries have different laws around sex toys, it’s important to do your research for both the airport you depart from and arrive at. It’s also worth opting for a smaller item and packing it in your checked luggage to avoid a stressful security screening.