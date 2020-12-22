Kāpiti's Greenmantle boutique hotel a jewel in district's crown

Greenmantle luxury boutique hotel.

Where did Tiger Woods stay during the New Zealand Golf Open when it was held at Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club?

The answer is Greenmantle, a charming luxury boutique hotel, surrounded by beautifully kept gardens, tucked away in a peaceful corner of Paraparaumu.

The matter of where Woods going to stay was the talk of the town in the lead-up to the 2002 tournament, some even suggesting Kāpiti Island.

A premier suite. Photo / Supplied

No doubt he would have enjoyed the relaxing surroundings of Greenmantle after a hard day trying to dominate at the country's converted annual golf tournament.

The origins of Greenmantle date back to about 1942 when a house was built for well-regarded photographer Marie Deans.

The property changed hands a few times and then in the late 1990s Bev Dougherty-Pratt and Snow Pratt bought it, and the house underwent significant alterations under the direction of builder Pat White - expanding from 180sq m to nearly 900sq m.

It was a mammoth, expensive project involving long lines of tradespeople for 19 months, who not only did a top-class job but who enjoyed the many morning teas which became renowned.

The transformation was mightily impressive with high specifications. Greenmantle, now a boutique hotel, was well and truly on the map and won various awards.

It became a beacon, especially for international travellers seeking high-class accommodation.

Ownership changed hands a few more times until it was bought by current owners Ralph Green, his wife Letizia Columbano and their son Lorenzo.

Letizia Columbano and Ralph Green. Photo / David Haxton

People staying at Greenmantle have a choice of accommodation: two premier suites and a luxury cottage.

While the accommodation is Qualmark five-star, a key charm of the 3.5h property is the extensive gardens as well a native nikau forest.

The delightful gardens feature tranquil spaces, waterways, a wide array of plants including ginkgo, which is one of the oldest plants in the world, dating back 260 million years.

But the virgin nikau forest is extra special and is what attracted the family to the property.

"This is about 300 to 400 years old," Ralph explains.

"Between our neighbour's and ourselves, this is probably the largest private nikau forest in the world."

An enchanting nikau forest. Photo / David Haxton

A hot tub as well as a barbecue/small concert area have been created in the nikau forest so guests can really soak up its charm.

Greenmantle, also a popular venue for high tea during summer, is a springboard for guests to venture out and experience a lot of what Kāpiti has to offer, from the Southward Car Museum to craft beer breweries such Tuatara, Duncan's and North End, trout fishing in the Waikanae and Ōtaki rivers, kiwi encounter at Nga Manu Manu Nature Reserve, day trip to Kāpiti Island, a round at the famous Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club, restaurants and shops, and so much more.

"There are wonderful things here," Ralph said.

Showcasing the district and using local products is very important to Ralph, Letizia and Lorenzo.

"I call Kāpiti a coastal garden suburb of Wellington."