John Travolta shared a peak into his family's summer holiday, on Instagram. Photo / Getty Images

John Travolta shared a peak into his family's summer holiday, on Instagram. Photo / Getty Images

John Travolta shared a glimpse of his globe-trotting family vacation with kids Ella and Ben.

Posted to Instagram earlier this week, the video shows the actor traveling around with his children Ella (22) and Ben (11), who he shares with late wife Kelly Preston.

Clips of destinations like Iceland, Paris, Greece and more are featured against the song "Pump It" by the Black Eyed Peas.

"Summer family and friends vacation with a bit of business too!" the Grease star wrote alongside the video.

The video shows Ella, Ben and some friends jumping aboard a private jet and cuts to Travolta hanging out with the pilot.

What seems to be the Blue Lagoon in Iceland is featured, alongside camels in Dubai, and parasailing in an unknown tropical location.

After an incredible travel montage, the video ends with a shot of one of the most special guests on the trip, the family dog Mac & Cheese.

Travolta and his son adopted the dog after it made an appearance at the most recent Oscar awards.

"Ben adopted this dog from last nights Oscar tribute to Betty White," Travolta wrote in an Instagram post on March 28.

"Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks."

Travolta owns several private jets, including a Bombardier Challenger 601, Boeing 727, Eclipse 500 and Dassault Falcon 900, and gained his private pilot's license at 22 years old.

In March this year, he revealed via Instagram his most recent aviation credential; the license to fly a 737 aeroplane.

"A very proud moment in my aviation history," Travolta said in a video.

"To add to my 747 and 707 licenses, I just received my 737 license, and it went very well, so just sharing my moment with you."