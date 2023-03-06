Dutch Yachting shared a video of the sailing yacht on Youtube. Photo / Youtube, Dutch Yachting

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ US$500 million (NZ$808 million) superyacht has been spotted in the North Sea after preparing from Rotterdam in February, according to footage published by Dutch Yachting.

The 127-metre long yacht, named Koru, costs around US$25 million (NZ$40 million) to run for one year and requires a 76-metre support vessel that also holds a helicopter landing pad. While it can accommodate 18 (very lucky) guests, it takes 40 crew to run.

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Photo / laurenwsanchez, Instagram

Bezos’ boat has already caused controversy and not just for being incredibly expensive to purchase and run.

In 2022, Dutch locals were outraged by a report suggesting Dutch officials needed to dismantle the historic Koningshaven Bridge because the superyacht’s 69.7-metre mast could not sail under the 39-metre steel bridge.

Local pushback forced leaders to reconsider the plan and the boat was instead taken from its construction location to a shipyard in a neighbouring town. There, its masts were added on.

Since then, resistance from civilians has played a notable part in dictating where and when the ship departed.

In February, Rotterdam residents allegedly promised to pelt the superyacht with eggs if it tried traversing the De Hef bridge.

When the vessel was finally moved from the Dutch shipbuilding yard, it was reportedly done during the night, according to The Cut.

Despite the sky-high price to run, it’s nothing for the Amazon founder, whose net worth sits around US$181 billion, according to Forbes. Koru will be one of several superyachts, planes and helicopters Bezos already owns with his millionaire girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

While the main ship has three decks and a swimming pool, the support vessel holds a helicopter landing pad and will likely hold a collection of sea toys like jet skis and speedboats.

As ships go, Bezos’ superyacht is far from the most expensive in the world; that title is for History Supreme, a US$4.8 billion (NZ$670 billion) gold and platinum-plated yacht, purchased by an anonymous Malaysian businessman