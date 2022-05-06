The PM hinted it could be open to tourists as early as next month. Photo / Pexels

The PM hinted it could be open to tourists as early as next month. Photo / Pexels

Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida gave a clear hint as to when the country would open its borders during a speech in London on May 5.

If you've been dreaming of cherry blossom trees and trips on the bullet train, it may be time to start planning your trip.

While in the UK, the PM said Japan would ease restrictions in June and bring the country's entry requirements more closely in line with those in other G7 nations.

"At the end of last year, Japan strengthened its border control measures in response to the global spread of the Omicron variant," said Prime Minister Kishida, reported The Nikkei.

"We have now eased border control measures significantly, with the next easing taking place in June when Japan will introduce a smoother entry process similar to that of other G7 members," he said.

The G7 nations are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States. Currently, all other nations are open to tourists.

It is not officially confirmed by the Japanese government yet. However, tour operator InsideJapan said it applauded the greatly anticipated announcement.

"This is something we have waited over two years for and something that can't come soon enough," said the group's co-founder, Simon King.

Although details were yet to be confirmed, "it would seem that Japan is set to open for tourism again in June," he said.

Inquiries were already verging on pre-pandemic levels according to InsideJapan.

Since March 1, foreign business travellers and students have been able to visit Japan from certain countries, as long as they are fully vaccinated (including a booster) and can present a negative pre-departure test.

Currently, foreigners cannot travel to Japan for tourism. Visa exemption agreements are also suspended for those visiting on holiday.

Since closing it's borders in April 2020, japan has since become an outlier in a region that has largely lifted border restrictions and restarted quarantine-free travel.