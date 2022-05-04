Japan is full of ways to slow down and be mindful. Photo / Supplied

Japan travel experts Steve Wide and Michelle Mackintosh share five ways you can slow down and embrace mindfulness in The Land of the Rising Sun.

The concept of mindfulness includes wellness treatments, philosophies, religious beliefs, pampering, food, exercise, relaxation and much more – but ultimately it is the idea of taking note of your surroundings, and being present in the moment, taking your time and allowing everyday healing to diffuse into your body and soul.

Mindfulness is woven into the fabric of everyday life in Japan - the culture of the tea ceremony, hot spring bathing, calligraphy, ikebana, meditation, shinrin yoku (forest bathing), spiritual worship, temple and ryokan stays, and Buddhist vegetarian kaiseki feasts. Gardens and parks are designed spaces where visitors can absorb the true beauty of the seasons.

Slowing down and taking stock of your surroundings, appreciating the beauty in nature and the everyday and assessing your place within the world – it's all part of the Japanese approach to life.

Sleeping

Have the best sleep in a traditional ryokan. Photo / Supplied

Our favourite memories of Japanese travel always include the places we've stayed. Japan is full of otherworldly overnight experiences, from eco-friendly to luxe to the highly unusual. We never fail to be delighted, surprised and often deeply moved by the hospitality, locations, views, hot-spring baths and incredible food. From spiritually enriching temple stays to time-honoured ryokan (traditional Japanese inn), Japan is a treasure-trove of considered and elevated accommodation.

Temple stays

A Japanese tea ceremony is full of meaning and mindfulness. Photo / Supplied

Japan has an estimated 80,000 Buddhist temples, and many act as peaceful meditation retreats. From mountainous hideaways and secretive forest compounds to serene escapes near major city hubs, some of our most life-affirming experiences in Japan have been overnight stays at Buddhist temples. So turn off your tech, prepare for a holiday from your usual self and submit to the life of a monk, limiting your spoken word, eating cleanly and spending time in quiet meditation.

Shukubo temple lodgings (the name can be translated as 'sleeping with the monks) are the perfect way to experience the full scope of temple life. Accommodation is almost always traditional Japanese rooms with tatami mats, futons and shared amenities. Your experience will include all aspects of temple life, from early morning prayers and meditation to dawn and dusk gongs, chanting, hot-springs bathing, calligraphy lessons, tea ceremonies and shojin ryori (vegetarian banquets) made with locally sourced produce.

Gardens

Built by emperors, monks and samurai, Japanese gardens have been revered by all classes of people for generations. Your path will be winding, never straight. A leaf flutters to the ground landing on a raked dry garden. There are lakes, ponds where beautiful, colourful koi school (in impressive numbers), bridges, stepping stones and small islands. Common plantings include cherry and plum blossoms, maples, ginkgo trees, conifers, hydrangeas, wisteria, peonies, water lilies and ferns, positioned carefully to enhance their beauty and planted en-masse for the most dramatic effect.

The way of onsen

Discard your clothes and daily cares and enjoy a time-honoured bathing ritual in one of Japan's 3000 hot springs. Onsen have been revered for centuries for their relaxing and healing qualities. We have visited more than 250 onsen, from rural bathhouses to forest retreats. Communal naked bathing can be a sacred ritual, a form of deep relaxation and a way to relieve ailments. It's not an exclusive day spa, it's an affordable, social experience, an outing where family or friends can enjoy each other's company and engage in "hadaka no tsukiai", or "naked communication". Everyone is equal in the bath and conversations – deep or casual – can be had while in a relaxed state.

Forest bathing

Practice some tree-bathing in the country where it originated. Photo / Supplied

In the height of summer, many Japanese people head to the forest for Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing. Like a swim in the ocean or a soak in an onsen, bathing in natural, forested surrounds relaxes you – helps you absorb positivity and release negativity. Forest therapy re-establishes a human connection with nature. The vibrations you pick up from giving an ancient tree a good hug reduces blood pressure and promotes fitness, which helps strengthen the immune system.

Mindfulness Travel Japan: Nature, Food, Forest Bathing, Tea Ceremonies, Onsen, Craft & Meditation by Steve Wide and Michelle Mackintosh (RRP $32.99), is available now