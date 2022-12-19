Invivo Air's inaugural flight from Auckland to Queenstown has fully sold out. Photo / Supplied

In-flight drinks may have a bad rap for causing unruly passenger behaviour but one upcoming flight will encourage passengers to enjoy a tipple (or eight).

The world’s first winery airline, Invivio Air, has announced details for its inaugural flight from Auckland to Queenstown.

Launched in March 2022 by Auckland-based wine company Invivo Wines, the world-first airline will literally take flight on January 31, 2023.

The chartered 34-seat Saab aeroplane will carry a small selection of passengers and members of Auckland’s hospitality and tourism industry to Queenstown, with an eight-step wine-tasting taking place at 18,00ft.

As well as the flight, a ticket will include a tasting at Legend’s Terrace in Central Otago, a winemakers dinner at Botswana Butchery in central Queenstown and an overnight stay at the Hilton.

Given New Zealand’s reputation for making (and drinking) great wine, it’s no surprise the limited number of tickets sold out for $1,149 each.

Invivo co-founder Rob Cameron said the team was excited to host the experience for a few lucky participants.

“We’re looking forward to guiding our guests through the ultimate wine lovers experience – both at 18,000ft in our winery in the sky and also on terra firma at one of our beautiful Central Otago vineyards,” he said.

“We’re thrilled to open Invivo Air to the public and deliver a truly unique experience for those that come on board.”

Those who missed out on the inaugural flight can catch a future experience, as Invivo plans to run more domestic and international Invivo Air flights in the future.