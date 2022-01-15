Formerly a food truck, Gorilla Kitchen has put down permanent roots in Eden Terrace. Photo / Supplied

In the past in Auckland, it wasn't always easy to go out if your dietary or ethical dining requirements meant excluding animal products. Fortunately, things have improved drastically for Tāmaki Makaurau's vegan community, with totally plant-based outlets, vegetarian menus with vegan options and plenty of regular restaurants also upping their vegan game. Here are some of our picks (there are far too many to list them all).

East - CBD

On the ground floor of the Sudima hotel is East, a favourite for plant-based diners. Think spicy garlic eggplant, bang bang mushrooms, sticky jackfruit bao buns and other dishes inspired by differing Asian cuisines. Almost everything on the menu is vegan.

easteats.co.nz

On the ground floor of the Sudima hotel is East, a favourite for plant-based diners. Photo / Supplied; East

Khu Khu - Ponsonby

Khu Khu may be tiny but it punches way above its floorspace. Fabulous 100 per cent vegan Thai food with bold flavours and lovely service.

khukhu.co.nz

Khu Khu boasts fabulous 100 per cent vegan Thai food with bold flavours and lovely service. Photo / Supplied; Khu Khu

Gorilla Kitchen - Eden Terrace

Gorilla Kitchen is a favourite with Auckland vegans looking for great cabinet food as well as cracking lunch and dinner options. Formerly a food truck, it has put down permanent roots.

gorillakitchen.nz

Kind Cafe - Morningside

Brunch on your mind? Head to Kind Cafe for a huge choice of vegan and vegetarian options. Breakfast burritos, poke bowls, even a plant-based "mince on toast".

Brunch on your mind? Head to Kind Cafe for a huge choice of vegan and vegetarian options. Photo / Supplied

Tart Bakery - Grey Lynn and Commercial Bay

Vegan or not, if you've tried Tart Bakery's legendary doughnuts it's likely you're a convert. Your one-stop-shop for plant-based bread, pastries, pies, sweets and sandwiches.

facebook.com/tartgreylynn

Saravanaa Bhavan - CBD

All the South Indians in town flock to this place (it's a popular worldwide chain) and for good reason. Their masala dosa are some of the best in town and there are so many great vegan options on their vegetarian menu.

saravanabhavan.co.nz

The Butcher's Son - Herne Bay

This Herne Bay fave has been extremely popular since it opened its doors a few years ago. With everything from Buddha bowls to burgers, they have Auckland's vegans totally covered.

thebutchersson.co.nz

The Butcher's Son in Herne Bay offers everything from Buddha Bowls to vegan burgers. Photo / Supplied

Oldies but goodies

It wouldn't be fair to do an insider's guide without mentioning some pioneers - Revive, Little Bird and Sunflower Thai's vegan options have been crowd pleasers for years, and are still very popular.

Fast food

If you're in need of fast food, Wise Boys and Lord of the Fries have you totally covered. And if you just need a pie (don't we all?) Richoux Patisserie is the place to go. If it's a total treat night, why not round it out with some of Duck Island's vegan icecream flavours or any of the amazing option from Good Habit Ice Cream.

Check traffic light settings, vaccine requirements and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz