Hunt for the world's funniest wildlife photo: Meme-worthy animals wanted

ROFL in Tanzania by Giovanni Querzani, Bologna Italy. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

31 May, 2021

Thomas Bywater is a writer and digital producer for Herald Travel

Surfing penguins and a fearless prairie dog are among a collection of meme-worthy animals in the running for the worlds funniest animal image.

With just a month before entries close on 30 June, judges of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have shared these pictures of curious critters which have cracked them up.

A laughing lion in Tanzania captures the mood perfectly, looking at the entries so far from the world-wide competition.

Monday Morning by Andrew Mayes Randburg South Africa Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

The Comedy Wildlife awards aim to use humour to address the tragic loss of endangered animals and the places they live.

"A lot of wildlife shown in these images are facing threats to their populations and habitats that are heart-breaking," says co-founder and photographer Paul Joynson-Hicks.

Joyson-Hicks set up the award with Tom Sullam in 2015 "to capture people's attention and energy by giving them a giggle."

Bald Eagle Gets A Surprise! by Arthur Trevino, Longmont United States. Photo / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Over the last six years the team have been exposing majestic animals in not-so majestic moments. Many of which have found viral fame online.

"Last year, our winning picture of a grumpy-looking turtle swearing at the camera took the world by storm," said judge and founder Tom Sullam.

Terry the Turtle, last year's winner found viral fame online. Photo / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020

The turtle was photographed by Mark Fitzpatrick off the shore of Queensland's Lady Elliot Island. "Terry the Turtle" beat a photobombing giraffe and a singing squirrel to be crowned funniest wildlife photo of 2020.

Sweet lips are for kissing! by Philipp Stahr, Mannheim Germany. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

"People love to see these beautiful creatures in these silly situations - it reminds us that we're not too dissimilar," said Sullam.

This year, the competition is supporting Save Wild Orangutans by donating 10 per cent of its total net revenue to the initiative around Borneo's Gunung Palung National Park.

Surfing penguins by Tom Svensson, Sweden. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

To enter head to comedywildlifephoto.com before June 30, 2021