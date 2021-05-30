'Neighbour from hell' faces new charges after scaring off potential home buyers

A woman allegedly used disturbing tricks to scare off potential home buyers next door, with the help of a female mannequin head. Photo / ABC

A woman with a lengthy history of terrorising neighbours is facing new charges after allegedly harassing real estate agents and potential buyers looking at moving into the home next door.

Minnesota woman Lori Christensen was charged with two counts of stalking after she repeatedly attempted to frighten off potential buyers.

Dubbed the "neighbour from hell" Christensen reportedly keeps the head of a female mannequin mounted on a stake on her deck and turns the head to face neighbours when she is agitated.

Charges filed in Ramsey County Court on Friday allege that Christensen, 57, photographed and videotaped clients, posted "No Trespassing" signs facing the for-sale property, taunted real estate agents, harassed cops and city officials with a variety of complaints, and yelled disparaging remarks at clients, including claims that "meth users" had lived in the home.

Lori Christensen allegedly terrorised potential neighbours. Photo / Fox9

"My buyers actually liked the house and really liked the location, but we had an encounter with the neighbour which completely convinced the buyers that they wouldn't make an offer on the house," said one real estate agent, according to court documents.

The neighbour also taunted the family while they lived next door who moved into the house in 2016 but moved out in December 2020.

In an earlier case, Christensen mocked a recovering alcoholic who lived across the street by racing a remote-controlled toy car in front of the family's house and yelling "drunk driver, drunk driver", as they held a birthday party for their son.

In 2013, Christensen was sentenced to a second consecutive five-year probation after pleading guilty to violating a restraining order.

Her behaviour was so bizarre she became national news in the US on the ABC News program 20/20 in 2013.

"We fear for our lives and for the lives of the renters and prospective home buyers and agents," said the previous neighbours in court documents.

"I am losing sleep. I even experience a physical reaction when I am faced with a situation that involves her. I start shaking and feel very sick to my stomach from fear. This feeling of fear and intimidation has increased significantly of late as we have prepared to sell our house."

In another case, she swore at a real estate agent, told him to get out of her neighbourhood and threatened to call police because of where he parked his car.

She slapped her butt in front of him as he drove away, according to charges filed in Ramsey County District Court.

Christensen has previous convictions for domestic assault and violating a harassment restraining order. She posted a US$20,000 ($27,554) bond yesterday and is due back in court on June 24.