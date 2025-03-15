The redesign was led by Baillie Lodges founder James Baillie in collaboration with Auckland-based Christian Anderson Architects. Renowned interior designer Virginia Fisher, who originally worked on Huka Lodge under Alex Van Heeran in 1984, returned to blend the past with the present. Drawing inspiration from the 1920s and 30s – the era in which the lodge was founded – her approach was both nostalgic and forward-thinking.

“Looking back to when I was first commissioned to work on Huka Lodge, it struck me as being small and intimate. It was very simple. And its scale was quite charming. It felt like a home,” says Virginia. “Now, I see Huka Lodge becoming almost truer to its original self. We’re much closer to the water. We’ve still got some strong, intense colours. Again, it still feels very homely.”

The River Room with its central double-sided fireplace and abundance of windows. Photos / George Apostolidis

If one space encapsulates the lodge’s transformation, it’s the new River Room. Previously a snug living area with dark, low ceilings, it has been reimagined as a grand yet inviting lounge where guests are encouraged to gather, read, relax and enjoy nightly pre-dinner cocktails and canapes. Huka Lodge’s general manager of 11 years, Kerry Molloy, says this area used to be “standing room only” when the lodge was full, but now there’s space for everyone. “The new designs offer more reason for guests to spend time enjoying these beautiful spaces; dining, drinking or relaxing with a book and the view,” he says.

The River Room’s striking centrepiece is a double-sided fireplace clad in aged brass, with curved leather club fenders inviting guests to linger. The space is arranged into intimate seating areas, including a restored green sofa – a guest favourite – next to a sleek new bar, designed by Virginia with marble countertops, aged brass cabinets and mirrored shelving that can be folded away behind sliding doors. Custom black-stained wood flooring blends seamlessly with the original lacquered flooring, and emerald-green lounge chairs echo the iconic “Huka green” colour palette. Closest to the river, the ceiling has been raised to create an airy banquet seating area with large windows perfectly framing the view. Soft furnishings in shades of green, blue and gold echo the surrounding river and native bush, while clusters of oversized copper and brass pendant lights, reclaimed from ships, add warmth and character.

Outside, the terrace has been significantly expanded, extending closer to the river’s edge. Glass pergolas provide shelter, while a double-sided open fire ensures warmth on crisp evenings. Custom-designed furniture by Fisher and brought to life by local furniture maker Devon add a bespoke touch. Huka means foam or white snow in te reo Māori, and the mist created from the river bestows the lodge with an array of moods depending on the time of day. Whether sitting inside or out, these new spaces make the most of the swirling, ever-changing show.

The new dining room. Photos / George Apostolidis

Impeccable food and wine are key to Huka Lodge’s offering, with the kitchen led by head chef Ryan Ward. His four-course dinner menu changes daily and is included in the rate, designed around local New Zealand produce, where possible. A recent menu included seared scallops with corn, yuzu and marigold; Cambridge duck with bitter leaves, fresh cherry and baby beetroot, and a Hawke’s Bay plum tart with manjari chocolate made by pastry chef Sittha Boonphoapichart. Dinner service is a well-oiled machine and staff (dressed in custom Rodd & Gunn in Huka Lodge emerald blue), work hard to provide a spectacular experience.

The main dining room has undergone one of the most dramatic transformations, doubling in both floor size and ceiling height. Gone are the blue tartan carpet and navy walls, replaced with light timber and floor-to-ceiling windows that open to the terrace. It’s now bathed in light and warmed by an open fire. The original dining tables and chairs have been recovered in tan fabric and the hardwood floors covered in a Source Mondial rug designed by Fisher. Built-in banquettes and gilt-framed art add to the sense of grandeur. While it’s a lovely space, guests have the option of one “signature dining experience” which sees a table set up in private areas of the grounds, including the River Deck, orchard or the wine cellar. Upstairs, what was once the Trophy Room, complete with taxidermy animals, is now The Loft, a gorgeous space for dining with antiques and artwork curated by Fisher.

Lodge Suites have had furnishings updated. Photos / George Apostolidis

Post-renovation, the capacity of the lodge remains the same, with 20 two-person Lodge Suites and two ultra-luxury owner’s residences, the Alan Pye Cottage and the Alex Van Heeran cottage. The lodge suites fan out along the river’s edge for optimal privacy and views, and while the floor plans remain the same, updates have been made to the furnishings, which were becoming tired. There are brand new Bailie king beds, made in New Zealand to Bailie Lodge specifications including wool-blend mattresses, draped in custom-made Bemboka throws embellished with Huka Lodge’s trout motif. Enclosing the bed is a new wrought iron canopy draped in a dreamy gauze fabric. A moss-coloured chaise longue piled with pillows is perfectly positioned to take in the view while guests enjoy a beverage from the fully stocked complimentary mini-bar. Plus, there’s no better spot to contemplate than in the full-sized bath beneath a bay window framed with lush ferns.

The wellness area, with gardens by Suzanne Turley. Photos / George Apostolidis

Tucked away from the main lodge behind a stand of hedges and trees and accessed via pebble-covered steps, the brand-new spa, sauna and gym is a series of neat wooden structures housing state-of-the-art equipment. These tranquil grounds have been visualised by respected landscape gardener Suzanne Turley (who was first appointed to work on Huka Lodge’s gardens in 2000), and are a hit with fantails and tūī. Stone pavers wind their way through a private garden bordered with native tree ferns and flowering Amelanchier trees. At the spa, two spacious treatment rooms painted in calming shades of white and grey offer guests facials, massages and tailored packages using Verite Skincare. Just beyond the spa is a plunge pool set among the trees with cold water bucket showers for immersion therapy. “While everyone is expecting the changes to the main lodge to be dramatic”, says Molloy, and they are, “the addition of the wellness area is a major sea change for Huka Lodge”.

Reflecting on the journey, he adds, “We closed the doors on May 1 and reopened them March 1, so it’s been a really exciting time for us. I haven’t met anyone in the past couple of days who hasn’t been completely awestruck by the place.”

