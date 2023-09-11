Navigating the golden years? Travel solo, but not alone. Photo / 123rf

Q. I want to do a lot of travelling in 2024. I am in the 55-65 age group and interested in sightseeing and culture, and small travel groups. Can you give me the contact details of a like-minded NZ solo travellers’ group?

A. You haven’t mentioned whether you’re planning to travel around Aotearoa or overseas, but these suggestions work for any destination or interest, so hopefully they’ll point you in the right direction and you’ll find a group or groups that works for you.

Do remember that most of this advice relates to internet-based interactions, so take care to practise good online hygiene – be careful about divulging your personal information and be on the alert for souls who are only too happy to appear helpful but may not be who they seem to be.

Start with your own social network – no, not your social media network. Talk to your friends - you’ll be surprised how many will know someone else who’s in the same boat, or plane, as you, or who wants to be.

Next, try the usual social media suspects. Facebook, Instagram and the platform formerly known as Twitter can help you connect with groups of like-minded individuals.

Use the search function to find groups that match your interests. Search for hashtags like #solotravel or #solitarytraveler or for keywords like “NZ art galleries” or “Florence sights” and you’ll be surprised how many people are either considering travelling solo or have done it and are happy to share their experiences. Good and bad, sometimes!

When searching online for travel groups, incorporating your age bracket, like "55-65", into search terms can yield more tailored results for your age group. Photo / 123rf

Again, ask your friends if they know of any good online groups to join and check out the groups they belong to.

Join a group related to your destination or interests so you can meet people who are interested in the same things as you. They may be planning to visit the same place at the same time as you.

As with just about anything in life, you’ll get more out of the group if you get involved, so make sure you’re active in posting content and joining the discussions.

Now we’ll combine the virtual and real domains by steering you towards Meetup.com, a global platform that combines the best of both of those worlds. Here you’ll find online discussion groups that bring together folk sharing just about any interest you can imagine, and quite a few that you won’t have.

It’s very simple and clear to use. Go into the website or app and search for groups in your city or area of interest. When you find some that look interesting, read through their descriptions and see if they feel like a good fit for you.

I can almost guarantee that within a week or two you’ll be enjoying a coffee with half a dozen new friends who share your interest, whether it’s solo travel or collecting obscure British folk music records (oops, may have divulged too much personal information there).

My final piece of all-ages advice: you’ve done the right thing in contacting a local travel writer, and the same goes for bloggers or influencers. Look for those who mention travelling solo – we’re very approachable, and asking our advice is like asking a puppy if it wants its tummy rubbed.

You mention that you’re in the 55-65 age bracket, and those of us who may have beaten you there know it can sometimes be tricky to meet new people at that time of life. Not to worry: there are a number of travel groups for singles of your own age, or quite a bit older, that will help you make friends and enjoy your trip.

Just add that information into your search terms when you’re looking for travel groups online.

Instead of solely relying on social media platforms, start with your immediate social network – friends and acquaintances – to find travel companions or recommendations. Photo / 123rf

Alternatively, consider a group tour, a great option particularly if you’re feeling cautious about travelling solo. There are plenty of group tours designed specifically for solo travellers or group tours with space for solo travellers. This can be a great way to save money and still get all the benefits of travelling with a group of like-minded people who share your interests.

G Adventures (gadventures.com), Intrepid (intrepidtravel.com) and Globus (globustours.co.nz) and, for domestic destinations, MoaTrek (moatrek.com) are just some of the organisations that specifically cater to solos on their small-group tours.

Here are a few websites to check out. They may not be exactly what you’re looking for, but they’ll give you an idea of what’s out there:

• Just You (justyou.co.uk)

• Solo Traveler (solotravelerworld.com)

• Travel Companions for Seniors (travelcompanionsforseniors.com)

