The Instagram influencers share what life can really be like when travelling constantly for work. Photo / @theloverspassport, Instagram

The Instagram influencers share what life can really be like when travelling constantly for work. Photo / @theloverspassport, Instagram

A couple has revealed what it’s really like as a full-time travel influencer on TikTok and Instagram.

For many, working as a full-time travel influencer is the dream. One that seems to involve very little work and a whole lot of fancy resorts, amazing destinations, incredible food and fun times. At least, that’s what the photos and videos suggest.

However, Giselle and Stephen, an American couple who share their lives on Instagram and TikTok under the handle @theloverspassport, aren’t afraid to disclose the challenges that come with this picture-perfect life.

Between the dreamy landscapes and bucket-list experiences, the couple sometimes shares the comical lengths they go to get the perfect shot.

In one video, the cover image shows a stunning picture of them standing underneath a starry sky. However, the footage reveals how they had to wake up at 2 am to get the shot.

Another shows them waking up at 6am and running to the top of a cruise ship, while still in their pajamas, to catch a photo of the sunrise without fellow tourists.

“Stephen never misses a sunrise when we are on trips, and most mornings we wake up like this if we think the clouds will go off,” Giselle wrote in the caption alongside the video.

In a third video posted to TikTok and Instagram, Stephen and Giselle are seen walking romantically along a wooden viewing platform that stretches out into a view of the Swiss mountainside. However, the clip then cuts to a behind-the-scenes perspective that shows a crowd of tourists waiting to get a similar shot, as well as a third person walking behind the couple with a selfie stick, capturing their video.

In the caption, the couple revealed there were around 200 people waiting on the platform in Harder Kulm, Switzerland. While they didn’t love standing in lines to see nature, the couple said this sight was worth it.

More than happy to poke fun at themselves, the couple also shared a collection of beautiful travel photographs with the caption ‘what you think travelling with your boyfriend is like’, which then cuts to a series of goofy videos.