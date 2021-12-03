Voyager 2021 media awards
How to say 'cheers' in 20 different languages

2 minutes to read
Celebrate the re-opening of bars and restaurants by learning to 'cheers' in another language. Photo / Unsplash

After 107 days in lockdown, Aucklanders have more than a few reasons to raise a glass at their favourite bar or pub (if they haven't already), and say cheers.

The popular gesture is practised around the world but supposedly originated from the Greeks and Romans. During big banquets, the people would set aside some food and drink, which would be offered to the gods as a sacrifice, in return for good luck and protection.

Over time, this evolved to toasting to good health and continues on today.
From France to Finland, Nepal to North Korea, every country has their own spin on this tradition.

International travel may still be off the cards, but we can still start practising our 'cheers' for when we finally can.

Photo / Unsplash
How to say 'cheers' in 20 different languages:

Bulgarian
Наздраве
Pronunciation: (Naz-dra-vey)
Meaning: Bless you

Cantonese
飲杯 Gon bui
Pronunciation: (Gone boo-ee)
Meaning: Cheers

Chinese Mandarin
干杯 (gān bēi)
Pronunciation: (Gan-bay)
Meaning: Dry glass

Croatian
Živjeli
Pronunciation: (Zhee-ve-lee)
Meaning: Let's live

Danish
Skål
Pronunciation: (Skoal)
Meaning: Cheers

Fijian
Bula
Pronunciation: (Boo-lah)
Meaning: Cheers

French
Santé
Pronunciation: (Sahn-tay)
Meaning: Health

German
Prost
Pronunciation: (Proh-st)
Meaning: Cheers

Hawaiian
Kāmau
Pronunciation: (Ka-mau)

Hebrew
לחיים (L'chaim)
Pronunciation: (Leh Hai-em)
Meaning: To life

Irish
Sláinte
Pronunciation: (Slawn-cha)
Meaning: To health

Italian
Salute
Pronunciation: (Saw-lut-ay)
Meaning: Health

Japanese
乾杯 (Kanpai)
Pronunciation: (Kan-pie)
Meaning: Dry the glass

Korean
건배 Geonbae
Pronunciation: (Gun-bae)
Meaning: Dry glass

Polish
Na zdrowie
Pronunciation: (Naz-droh-vee-ay),
Meaning: For good health

Portuguese
Saúde
Pronunciation: (Sa-ooh-de)
Meaning: Health

Russian
За любовь
Pronunciation: (za lyu-bof)
Meaning: To love!
Contrary to popular belief, Russians don't say 'na zdarovye' when raising a glass to toast, as it means 'thank you' and is used after a meal.

Spanish
Salud
Pronunciation: (Sah-lood)
Meaning: Health

Quenya
Almien
Pronunciation: (Al-mee-en)
Meaning: To good fortune
Any J.R.R. Tolkien fans may recognise this Elvish language!