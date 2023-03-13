Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Travel

Want to avoid car rental company scams? Here's what to do

4 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By Ewan McDonald

Kiwis love to leave the big cities behind, rent a car or campervan and explore the backwoods on their overseas holidays. But, following on from recent columns about the rules and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.