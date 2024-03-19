Completing one of New Zealand’s Great Walks will become more expensive following an announcement by the Department of Conservation.

Prices for Great Walk facilities will increase on July 1 following several years of no price changes, said DoC’s director of heritage and visitors, Cat Wilson.

“It has been more than four years since prices were reviewed and upkeep costs have risen significantly since then,” Wilson said.

The cost to use any Great Walk campsite or hut will increase by 18 per cent. Paparoa’s prices will only increase by 6 per cent.

Wilson pointed out that Great Walk fees are still a fraction of the full cost of maintaining the track, campsites and huts. Revenue raised by charging fees simply “balances the cost burden between users and taxpayers”, she said.

From July 1, children will no longer be able to go free, either. Hikers aged 5 to 17 will have to pay 50 per cent of adult fees to use the Great Walk facilities, which Wilson said was “in line with youth and child fees at other DoC huts and campsites”.

Fortunately, this won’t impact many walkers, DoC said, as data found the “youth go free” policy wasn’t particularly motivating. If anything, it was occasionally abused by people who wanted to “save” spots on the walk for free, only to cancel or not use them.

A hiker crosses a bridge on the Abel Tasman Coast Track. Photo / Tamzin Henderson

Great Walks still affordable, says DoC

An 18 per cent increase is significant, Wilson said, but prices had not been reviewed since 2019-2020 and the new prices were still affordable.

“Great Walk experiences continue to be affordable, with options ranging from $19 to camp on the Abel Tasman to $92 for a hut on the Milford Track at peak season for New Zealand residents,” she said.

Compared to New Zealand residents, international visitors still need to pay a 50 per cent premium for most Great Walks.

New discounts added

Organisations contributing to recreation and conservation will also have their maximum discount reduced to 20 per cent.

Instead, new discounts will be introduced to those with a community services card.

“We’ve made some adjustments to historical discount holders. Those changes mean we are now able to offer a new 25 per cent discount to people who have a Community Services Card,” Wilson said.

“No one likes a price increase. But it is great we’ve been able to offer more discounts to those New Zealanders doing it the hardest in the current economic climate.”

Why are the fees increasing for Great Walks?

Wilson said the increased fees were necessary for several reasons involving the economy and the need for repairs.

“DoC is under increased budget pressure from rising construction and maintenance costs and reduced revenue due to the impacts of inflation, extreme weather events including Cyclone Gabrielle, and other economic pressures on New Zealand,” she said.