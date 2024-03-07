A Jetstar flight from Auckland to Dunedin will be entirely crewed by women to celebrate International Women's Day. Photo / 123RF

If you’re flying from Auckland to Dunedin on Jetstar flight JQ285 this morning, expect some fierce female energy.

The regional flight, departing at 11.15am, will be staffed entirely by wāhine, from the two pilots and four cabin crew members to engineers and airport team members.

This special crew has been gathered to celebrate International Women’s Day, which Jetstar hopes will raise awareness of the important part women play in aviation and encourage more to join the ranks.

Captain Katherine Stacey, one of the pilots on the Auckland flight, has similar hopes.

“By being part of the crew for International Women’s Day, hopefully we can inspire young girls to pursue their dreams, regardless of whether it’s traditionally seen as a ‘woman’s’ job,” she said.

While Stacey’s gender never discouraged her from pursuing a job in aviation, she knows she’s one of the lucky ones.

“For me, being a woman in aviation has never really been a consideration; I have always felt supported and encouraged, but I know that is not true for all women,” she said.

“There are days when passengers tell me that it is so good to see a female captain, and it reminds me that it hasn’t always been an easy role for a woman to pursue.”

According to Stacey, part of the ease of her career journey has been because of those who came before her - a legacy she hopes to pass on.

“I have worked with women in the airline industry who have had it much tougher. They have made it easier for my generation, and I am hoping it is even easier for the next,” she said.

‘See it to believe it,’ says Jetstar CEO

Jetstar Group CEO Stephanie Tully has a similar passion for improving representation in what is currently a very male-dominated field.

Like Stacey, it’s also a little personal for Tully, a female CEO and mother of two girls.

“I’m passionate about encouraging more women to join the aviation industry, particularly to address the underrepresentation of women in pilot and engineering roles,” Tully told the Herald.

Jetstar Group CEO Stephanie Tully said getting more women into aviation was important. Photo / Supplied

Worldwide, women account for 4 per cent of pilots and 3 per cent of engineers in the aviation industry. At Jetstar, this increases to 6 per cent for both jobs, but Tully said further strides must be made.

“I know there’s more work to do, and as an airline, we’re focused on increasing female representation in our graduate and apprentice programmes, tapping into schools and breaking down gender stereotypes,” she said.

When asked about gender pay and representation during Jetstar’s new uniform announcement event on February 29, Tully said representation was crucial.

“Traditionally, you’ve gotta see it to believe it,” she said, referring to how people can often struggle to imagine themselves pursuing a career if they can’t see others like them already forging a path.

‘The sky will never be the limit’

You may never see them, but engineers play a critical role in ensuring an aircraft reaches its destination safely and on time.

For licenced aircraft maintenance engineer Maureen Tayengwa, it’s also an extremely rewarding and fulfilling job, especially today.

“I feel so blessed and privileged to be part of this awesome day celebrating all women from all walks of life,” said Tayengwa.

Licenced aircraft maintenance engineer Maureen Tayengwa said the job was rewarding and fufilling. Photo / Supplied

Even on days that aren’t dedicated to celebrating women, Tayengwa said the job was something girls should certainly consider.

“I would say to young girls who decide to work in aviation that the sky will never be the limit for you but your home,” she said.

Across the ditch, Jetstar will also operate a special return flight from Sydney to the Gold Coast and Qantas will do the same from Sydney to Melbourne.