Hotel review: Why the Sherwood is the coolest place to stay in Queenstown this winter

A Premium King Lakeview studio at the Sherwood Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

Stephanie Holmes stays at the Sherwood Queenstown

Location: On the hill above Frankton Rd, about halfway between the airport and the centre of Queenstown.

Style: Alpine chic with retro vibes and sustainability at every turn.

Price: Rooms from $177 per night. Book direct and receive 20 per cent of the booking price to be used in credit at the hotel.

Perfect for: Delectable dining and feeling like the coolest kids in town.

First impressions: You might wonder what you've got yourself in for when you pull up the driveway – the exterior is classic 80s mock Tudor motor inn and looks like it hasn't been updated since then. But, never judge a book by its cover, because this will be one of the greatest hotels you've ever stayed at.

The 1985 build was "reimagined" just before its 30th birthday, but instead of bowling it all down and starting again, the new owners decided to recreate the hotel into a sustainable, community-focused destination that blended into its natural environment.

The focus was on reducing unnecessary waste and reusing materials where possible – so you'll find recycled nylon fishing nets as the carpet tiles, rubber flooring from used car tyres, cork wall linings, which are not only super insulative but also carbon negative, recycled metal furniture, and upcycled military woollen blankets for curtains. I loved the place instantly.

Rooms: We were in the Wakatipu block and our Premium King room looked down to the lake and out to the Remarkables - the hotel's position up on the hill means the views are uninterrupted.

Incredibly spacious, there's a rustic vibe but with effortless style – leather deckchair-style armchairs draped with a fur blanket, utilitarian-style metal furniture, a low yet super comfortable bed, a wall hanging of a wooden branch and half-spun sheep's wool, sparkly crystals, and thick full-length wool blanket curtains, which perfectly keep the heat in and cold out. Radiators provide cosy warmth, even on a minus one night. There was a well-equipped kitchenette so you could self-cater if you wanted to, but please don't miss at least one night of dining at the in-house restaurant. Ours was the best meal I've had in a very long time.

I loved the fantastic in-room Revo stereo system - it auto connects to internet radio so you can access pretty much any radio station from around the world. Or stream your own music via Bluetooth. The sound quality was excellent.



Bathroom: Small but with everything you need – toilet, sink, walk-in shower cubicle with mānuka and myrtle-fragranced toiletries (Sherwoord's own brand, The Woods), and Forest and Bird hand wash.

Woodfired flatbreads with fresh, seasonal toppings are just some of the delicious items on the menu at Queenstown's Sherwood. Photo / Supplied

Food and drink: This will be the highlight of your stay. Even if you're not staying here, you should make a restaurant reservation for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Or even all three?

The restaurant has a wonderful ambience: soft lighting, open log fireplace, and even for a relatively large space, it feels intimate and cosy. The innovative menu from head chef Chris Scott is packed with local produce - much of which is grown on-site in the hotel's organic hillside garden - and every dish we had was bursting with flavour and interest. Order more than you think you want - you'll have no regrets.



Facilities: The ski-hire service means you can have your boots fitted in the restaurant by the fire while you drink a mulled wine. On-site, there's a ski workshop, drying room, bike hire ($12 per hour, $40 half-day, 60 full-day) and bike workshop. The Sherwood has become famous for its regular live music, events and community workshops. There are also regular yoga classes ($15pp), massages available to be booked, a Scandinavian sauna (complimentary for in-house guests - book a slot at reception), outdoor fire pits, table tennis, giant Jenga and board games in the bar.

In the neighbourhood: You're about a 45-minute walk, or 10-minute drive into central Queenstown (guests receive complimentary parking). If you don't have a car, there are taxis and Ubers available, or just wander down to Frankton Rd to make use of Queenstown's excellent bus service. Altitude Brewing is a five-minute drive/20-minute walk away.

The Sherwood Queenstown has sustainability and community at heart. Photo / Supplied

Family friendly: Family apartments are available for a maximum of two adults and three children, featuring queen bed, children's single bed, two single squab beds and kitchenette. Or book a two-bedroom, two-level studio, which has queen bed and three single beds, plus an optional two single squab beds (maximum of three adults/three children or two adults/five children), or a Lodge Queen Bunk studio, with queen size bunk bed (maximum of two adults/one child).

Accessibility: Two studios are specially set up for wheelchair users with accessible bathrooms (lower bathroom sink, higher-level toilet with grab rails). There's accessible parking, and the restaurant is suitable for wheelchair users too, with entrance ramps, wide doors, and plenty of space on one flat level.

Sustainability: Sherwood was voted in the top 10 most sustainable hotels by Expedia users, and its stats are impressive: Ninety-nine per cent of organic waste is composted and returned to the kitchen garden, and 40 per cent of the green produce sold in the restaurant was grown there. Ninety-seven per cent of the kitchen produce is sourced from New Zealand (the majority from South Island) and 60 per cent of the wine sold is produced in Otago. It's delivered to Sherwood in barrels and poured on tap or bottled in house. Ninety-eight per cent of the beer, spirits and sodas are from Australasia. You'll also find solar power, low energy LED bulbs, and many other sustainable initiatives. Bravo.

Contact: sherwoodqueenstown.nz

