The skyline from Mesm Tokyo. Photo / Supplied

Art, innovation and sustainability come together in style at Mesm hotel in Tokyo, writes Sarah Pollok.

It would be easy to stay at Mesm Tokyo, savour its artistic interiors, sleek, contemporary rooms, fine-dining restaurant and skyline views, and never know just how sustainable this trendy spot is.

Maybe it’s my Kiwi bent towards humility but there is something refreshing about a place that doesn’t build its entire identity around its environmental efforts through green or wooden decor, passive-aggressive “hang up your towel” bathroom notes or excessive mentions of sustainability buzzwords. At Mesm, you never get the sense you’re staying at a “sustainable hotel”, but rather, a sleek, stylish, art-forward city spot that just happens to be one of the greenest in the city.

One of Mesm Tokyo's rooms. Photo / Supplied

Location: A lot has changed in Tokyo since 2019, and not only has Mesm hotel sprung up, but the entire precinct around it is new. What was once an industrial docklands in Minato City is now Waters Takeshiba Precinct, a waterfront multiplex with shops, movie theatres and, of course, Mesm hotel.

As one of the more central wards, Minato is a popular option for business travellers or nightlife lovers and Mesm itself is just a three-minute walk from Takeshiba train station and 2km from the famous Tokyo Tower.

The skyline from Mesm Tokyo. Photo / Supplied

First impressions: Pulling up in the taxi, we’re greeted by a squad of staff wearing uniforms that would fit right into a Zambesi runway show. Slightly baggy black pants, black footwear paired with a black coat and silver zip detailing; a fashionably gender-neutral outfit that, when combined with the staff’s face masks - also in black - and silent efficiency, made them seem like trendy ninjas.

The impression is proven correct (at least, the fashion-forward part) later, when we learn the ensemble was created as part of Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto’s Y’s BANG ON! label. Aside from being stylish and gender-equal, a single uniform in three sizes is also more sustainable by reducing textile waste.

I go to lengths to describe Mesm’s staff uniforms because, as first impressions go, they’re a pretty good representation of the hotel as a whole: sleek, stylish, rich in cultural capital and subtly sustainable.

The effortlessly cool Mesm Tokyo uniforms for staff. Photo / Supplied





Perfect for: If you’re a traveller in search of “Culture-with-a-capital-C”, a hotel where lobbies could be mistaken for art galleries and rooms are embellished with visual delights, Mesm is the place to stay.

The lobby at Mesm Tokyo. Photo / Supplied

Room: Where. To. Begin. Maybe with the Casio keyboard that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker? Or the pretend classic novel that opens to reveal small toiletry boxes painted with an illustration of a large ship? No, no, it has to be the private balcony (an absolute rarity in central Tokyo) with views across Hamarikyu Gardens, or maybe the baby-soft bathrobes that double as a yukata-style robe for bedtime.

Although room tours are typically a repetitive affair (here’s the bed, this is the en suite) one is both necessary and delightful when staying at Mesm, to fully appreciate the little details hidden around the room. Although, don’t fret if you forget how to tie your yukata, use the television or make matcha using the in-room kit; most things are explained via instructional videos on your room’s personal iPad.

An entire feature could also be written about the in-room coffee, which provides guests with a copper swan-neck kettle, brown paper filters, ground Sarutahiko coffee and a glass jug so they can brew their own kissaten-style pour-over coffee. A more laborious process than the button-press pod machines, but if you can’t spare 10 minutes to mindfully brew a cup of rich, dark coffee on holiday, when can you?

Guests will enjoy the creative details like the way toiletries are displayed in a book format. Photo / Sarah Pollok

There’s no question the rooms at Mesm are artfully curated yet elegant and simple, largely thanks to a creative director who oversees the style of the hotel. The result? A space that is calming amid the busy city but also layered with innovation and beauty.

Bathroom: Pour-over coffee and iPads aside, I think the moment I was well and truly spoiled for all future hotel stays was when I saw the complimentary three-step skincare products. What can I say, getting a little sachet of cleanser, serum and moisturiser after a plane ride changes a person. The illuminated mirror that gives you that Hollywood-style glow didn’t hurt either.

Facilities: Pretty standard for an upmarket hotel, including free Wi-Fi, gym, wake-up calls, paid dry cleaning services and a top-notch restaurant.

The skyline from Mesm Tokyo. Photo / Supplied

Sustainability: The beauty alone makes this hotel worth raving about and that’s before you realise its dedication to sustainability. Attentive guests will spot some of the swaps; pour-over filter in the place of coffee pods, a mini fridge full of glass bottles and a lack of plastic single-use toiletries. Digital tablets replace thick printed information booklets.

Many efforts, however, will likely go unnoticed. Towels are slightly smaller than conventional sizes and made using a threading process and material that makes them dry faster and use less water than traditional cotton. Similarly, the bathrobes double as pyjamas (which are typically provided in Japanese hotels), further reducing the hotel’s energy and water consumption.

Food and drink: Unsurprisingly, the food and drink offerings are just as classy as the wider hotel. Across the lobby from the reception desk, Whisk offers a petite spot to sit, enjoy a cocktail and watch the world go by through the floor-to-ceiling glass walls facing out to the city. Around the corner, on the same level, Chef’s Theatre is a fine-dining restaurant that specialises in a fusion of Parisian bistronomy and Japanese fare.

Mesm Tokyo's restaurant. Photo / Supplied

Getting there: A return ticket for the Narita Express costs ¥4000 (NZ$46) and takes you from Narita International Airport to Tokyo Station. From there, it’s around an eight-minute taxi ride to the hotel.

Accessibility: The lobby entrance, restaurant, gym and rooms are all mobility accessible, and several rooms are geared towards accessibility with roll-in showers, custom toilets, lowered electrical outlets and more. Service pets are also welcome.

Details: Rates fluctuate depending on the season but prices tend to start around ¥63,250 ($725) per night. For more information check out marriot.com/tyoam