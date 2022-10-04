The sign will receive a makeover before it's centennial next year. Photo / Pexels

The next time you see Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood sign, it may look slightly different.

In preparation for the sign's centennial next year, Tinseltown's famous landmark is undergoing a makeover fit for any Hollywood star.

After receiving a pressure wash and rust removal, workers have begun repainting the sign using 946 litres of primer and white paint.

Renovations are expected to take up to eight weeks, from start to finish.

When the sign was originally built in 1923, it read "Hollywoodland" and was created to promote property development.

After being left for decades, it fell into disrepair and was shortened to "Hollywood". Later, in 1978, the entire sign was replaced.

Since then, the sign has received continued care and renovations after being recognized as a symbol of the city.

"It's now representing not only the place of Hollywood, but it signifies the entertainment industry, and LA is the entertainment capital of the world," said Jeff Zarrinnam from the Hollywood Sign Trust.

Every 10 years, the 13-metre sign is repainted.

Visitors can see the massive sign, set atop the Hollywood Hills, from several spots around Los Angeles.

Griffith Park Hiking Trails

These trails are considered one of the best spots by locals to get up close to the Hollywood sign.

Specifically, the Griffith Observatory hike offers some of the best (and closest) views, leading walkers to a great point for photos.

Hollywood & Highland

If you want to do a little shopping after seeing the Hollywood sign, then head to Hollywood & Highland. The high-rise buildings make it a great place for unobstructed views of the city.

Barnsdall Art Park

Barnsdall Art Park is yet another beautiful location to spend some time and get great views of the Hollywood sign.

A park may seem like an unusual place to see a hilltop sign, but it is actually set atop Olive Hill (near the Griffith Observatory), which gives it enough height for great views.