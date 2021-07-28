Heli and hummer tours in New Zealand's best travel deals

"Helicopters & Hummers" in Franz Josef is all about fine dining and extravagant modes of transport. Photo / GCH

Kiwi tequila: Give agave a go

Visit New Zealand's only tequila farm — the Kiwi Spirit Distillery in Motupipi, Golden Bay. Arrive in style in a Helicopters Nelson Airbus AS350. Return flights to a heli-pad at the distillery, and gin and whiskey tastings (four each) are priced at $3100 for up to six people (weight and weather dependent). Optional extras include a grazing platter, more tastings, more flight time, and transfers to a local lodge.

Contact: Helicopters Nelson, 0800 FLY NELSON or (03) 541 9530, fly@helicoptersnelson.co.nz or helicoptersnelson.co.nz/heli-packages



Gourmet at Mt Cook

A two-night Winter Wellness Retreat for two at Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat is available until September 30, priced from $2490. Three-course dinners from the high-country estate's own organic vegetable, herb and berry garden and local suppliers are delivered to your villa to enjoy in front of the fire. Sparkling New Zealand wine, breakfast provisions, one day's lunch and one-hour massages are included. Contact: Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat, 027-4370-820, reservations@mtcookretreat.nz or mtcookretreat.bookus.direct

Escape to Glenorchy

Book a romantic Winter Escape Package at Camp Glenorchy, 45km from Queenstown, and pay $899 per couple for a two-night escape, or $1161 per couple for three nights, staying in one of the eco retreat's Sustainable Eco Cabins. Homemade breakfasts and evening fine dining, created by Head Chef Pete Gowran (founder of Saffron restaurant, Arrowtown) and his team. This deal is available until August 31. Contact: Camp Glenorchy, (03) 409 0401, welcome@campglenorchy or campglenorchy.co.nz/packages/winter-glenorchy-escape

Contact: Craggy Range, (06) 873 7126, info@craggyrange. com or craggyrange.com/accommodation

Scenic deal is far from ho-hum

"Helicopters & Hummers" in Franz Josef is all about fine dining, beautiful accommodation, an exhilarating helicopter flight and a stretch hummer ride — all for $375pp, twin-share. The scenic Glacier Country Helicopters flight includes a snow landing. In the evening, a stretch hummer will collect you from the 4.5-star Westwood Lodge B&B and deliver you to the award-winning Blue Ice Restaurant for a two-course dinner. Cooked breakfasts at the Lodge included.

Contact: Glacier Country Helicopters, 0800 359 372 (FLY FRANZ), bookings@gch.nz or glaciercountryhelicopters.co.nz

Surreal eats in Welly

Savoury and sweet treats await visitors to Te Papa's Surrealist Art Exhibition. Savour a charming Espresso Cafe High Tea, then join a Te Papa guide who will share the stories behind the masterpieces by artists such as Dalí, Magritte, Duchamp, Carrington and Man Ray. Adults' tickets are $69, concession and under 26, $65 and a child's ticket, $49. The High Tea, guided tour and exhibition entry package is available daily from 10am to 2pm until October 31.

Contact: Tours at Te Papa, (04) 381 7111, tours@tepapa.govt.nz or find tickets at premier.ticketek. co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=ARTHTEA21

