Harrods selling peaches from nuclear disaster zone for $57

Peaches grown in Fukushima, Japan, which experienced a nuclear catastrophe 13 years ago, are now sold at one of the world’s most famous luxury department stores.
On Saturday, Harrods in Knightsbridge, London, started selling the white peaches for £27 ($57) each, or a box of three for £80 ($170) in a bid by a Japanese power company to lift the Fukushima region’s image after suffering several disasters, reported Japan Today.
According to Japanese media, the PR efforts by the Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) which operated the Fukushima plant that suffered a nuclear accident in 2011 – the worst of its kind since Chernobyl in 1986 – are to combat the stigma that remains for many about the area.
Amid concerns over radioactive food, Harrods celebrated the occasion with a tasting event in collaboration with the Japan External Trade Organisation and the Fukushima Prefectural Association in London – marking the first time the peaches have been sold in a British shop.